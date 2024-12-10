NEBRASKA, December 10 -

CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Expresses Appreciation to USACE for Monitoring of River Conditions





LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen is expressing his appreciation to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) for taking the proactive step of monitoring conditions on the Missouri River leading into and through this winter. Confirmation of that action came shortly after the Governor sent a letter to the Corps reminding of potential dangers posed by low water levels on the river. Low flows and ice jams could severely impact electric generation and water treatment services to Nebraska customers.

In December 2022, both the Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) and the Metropolitan Utilities District (MUD) took action to mitigate impacts from the buildup of river ice. The situation forced OPPD to remove one of its plants from service for a period, until water levels increased.

In a statement last week, Chief John Remus of the USACE Missouri River Water Management Division said, “We will closely monitor river conditions and releases will be adjusted to the extent practical to lessen the impacts of river ice formation on states in the lower river.”

Flows on the river have been reduced from 32,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) to the winter release rate of 12,000 cfs.

Last December in Omaha, Gov. Pillen hosted the Missouri River Summit, involving Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, state water experts and representatives from USACE. The meeting focused on increasing collaboration and communication around water management issues, including those having the potential to be catastrophic.

In his most recent letter, Gov. Pillen extended his appreciation to the USACE for its partnership and encouraged representatives to stay in touch during the coming months.

Gov. Pillen’s letter to the USACE is included with this email.

https://governor.nebraska.gov/sites/default/files/doc/press/USACE-Letter.pdf