Peptides As the "Sword": Creative Biolabs Changes Its Target to SARS-CoV-2 Drug Development

NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In addition to the core activity of developing a SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic kit , Creative Biolabs has made achievements in the development of SARS-CoV-2 drugs. Its antiviral peptide services have undergone further enhancement and optimization.A Creative Biolab virus researcher stated, "The SARS-CoV-2 virus invades by binding the ACE2 receptor , and antiviral peptides can specifically target the key viral proteins, such as the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, or the receptors on the host cells, such as ACE2, inhibiting the viral fusion into the host cell, therefore reducing or stopping the infection." To tackle this essential step, Creative Biolabs has developed a wide range of antiviral peptides that can mount onto the essential structures of the virus.Current studies cover methods of countering SARS-CoV-2, emphasizing that ACE2 is the main cell receptor for the virus, and binding of the receptor to the spike protein is necessary for the virus to penetrate. Peptide drugs targeting ACE2 aim at preventing this interaction between ACE2 and the viral particle. Also, Creative Biolabs provides the services of designing ACE2 genes and receptor peptides, which are effective tools for assisting researchers in studying and designing the ACE2 receptor binding sites.One of the flagship products of Creative Biolabs is the fusion peptide EK1 development service. Through the improved design of the OC43-HR2P peptides, EK1 has great solubility coupled with good fusion inhibition activity. The use of the EK1 peptide not only effectively blocks cell fusion during SARS-CoV-2 infection but is also likely to be suitable in infection prevention in the early stages.Peptide microarrays provide rapid screening of many peptides at once, making it possible to scan large libraries. The researchers said, "Moreover, we perform peptide microarray analysis. Peptide microarray technology has emerged as a reliable, high-throughput technology for various applications such as epitope mapping, interaction studies between protein-peptide and protein-protein, and protein interaction networks, which are pivotal in biological investigations."In addition to basic research, Creative Biolabs is also active in the pre-clinical stage of development of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines , which includes design and optimization of the vaccine and assessment of its stability and immunogenicity.To explore the range of Creative Biolabs' SARS-CoV-2-targeted solutions, please visit https://sars-cov-2.creative-biolabs.com/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs is a biotechnology firm that has rich life sciences knowledge, the goal being to provide clients with novel services that will aid in the development of life sciences research. Clinching the period in December, Creative Biolabs aims to have participated in the European Macrophage and Dendritic Cell Biology and Antibody Engineering & Therapeutics as part of its efforts to further its reach in life science.

