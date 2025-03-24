Creative Biolabs Exosomal Small RNA/miRNA Sequencing: Progressing in Biomarkers of Disease Detection

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biolabs provides comprehensive services in exosome small RNA sequencing including exosome isolation, miRNA extraction, sequencing, and data processing.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As important mediators of intercellular communication, exosomes are crucial to the onset, progression, and treatment of diseases. MicroRNAs (miRNAs), which are one of the carriers, are in the spotlight of precision medicine owing to their unique gene-regulating functions as well as biomarker potentials.Sequencing for Disease-Associated miRNA ProfilingCreative Biolabs carries out exosome miRNA sequencing using a combination of high-throughput sequencing and sophisticated bioinformatics analyses. Specialized service features include:* Detailed miRNA profile: Characterization of exosomal miRNA species with respect to their abundance and pattern of their differential expression.* High Sensitivity and Specificity: Capable of detecting low-abundance miRNAs, offering strong support for biomarker discovery.* Functional Characterization and Pathway Analysis: Broad investigation of the role of miRNAs in cell communication, disease progression, and biological process regulation.Given that exosomes from various origins have different uniquely expressed miRNA profiles, exosomes must be processed to high purity and high quality to ensure accurate miRNA sequencing. For reliable outcomes, Creative Biolabs offers effective exosome isolation and enrichment services for both cell-derived and biofluid-derived exosomes to accommodate a wide range of research purposes.* Suitable for peripheral studies in cell communication, cancer, and drug intervention.* High-quality exosomes are readily purified from the cultured supernatants of stem cells, B cells, dendritic cells, tumor cells, etc.* Ideal for studying the secretion profile of different cells for the purpose of developing engineered exosomes.Derived Exosomes From Biofluids* Designed for screening disease biomarkers and conducting non-invasive diagnostics. Exosomes isolated from body fluids such as plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, and amniotic fluid.* Useful for investigating exosomal applications in cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and metabolic diseases, among others.Using state-of-the-art isolation methods like ultracentrifugation, size-exclusion chromatography, and immunoaffinity capture, Creative Biolabs has ensured that exosomes are extracted with the highest level of integrity and purity, ideal for miRNA sequencing.An exosome specialist at Creative Biolabs explains, "Isolated exosomes have different tissue origins and, as such, have different miRNA profiles. These profiles are critical in the diagnosis of diseases and therapeutic research. Our goal is to facilitate the research of more precise biomarkers by providing quality exosome isolation and sequencing services."Should you want to investigate or refine the approach to exosomal miRNAs as potential biomarkers, please visit https://www.creative-biolabs.com/exosome/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs offers solutions for researchers using the established exosome isolation platform, advanced sequencing technology, and a professional bioinformatics team. On April 23, 2025, Creative Biolabs will showcase its innovative insights at the NIH Spring Research Vendor Fair, offering a deeper look into emerging trends and solutions shaping the future of scientific research and medical innovation.

