Creative Biolabs: Model Development Solutions Against Alzheimer's Disease

Creative Biolabs has expanded its product offerings to include advanced animal models and in vitro assays to advance research into Alzheimer's disease.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Biolabs, a highly respected creator of innovative biotech solutions, announced today the unveiling of its greatly expanded portfolio of neuroscience research services. Through this in-depth platform, Creative Biolabs integrates highly advanced zebrafish models and in vitro assay services to offer researchers a streamlined and effective approach to studying neurological diseases, including Alzheimer's disease (AD), and advancing therapeutic discovery.Neurological disease is a growing global health pandemic that requires improved and more efficient research tools. Creative Biolabs' new service capabilities are designed to meet this challenge head-on by providing the research community with an effective arsenal of tools for preclinical research."We're excited to introduce this comprehensive collection of neuroscience solutions, a quantum leap in our commitment to supporting groundbreaking research," stated the senior director of neuroscience services at Creative Biolabs. "By bringing these innovative platforms together, we empower researchers to investigate neurological disorders from multiple angles, driving faster and more substantial discoveries.""Zebrafish models are particularly valuable in the investigation of neurodevelopmental disorders and neurological diseases due to their genetic tractability and optical transparency. Experiments have shown that the use of zebrafish models in early-stage drug discovery can reduce preclinical screening times by up to 30%, which is a useful advantage in speeding up research," the scientist added.With the unique advantages of zebrafish, Creative Biolabs offers zebrafish model designs tailored to study neurodegenerative disease. These models enable rapid, cost-effective, and high-throughput screening for drug development, toxicology assessment, and gene function assay.Creative Biolabs provides an extensive panel of rodent models for Alzheimer's disease that cover a wide variety of AD pathology, including amyloid plaques, neurofibrillary tangles, and neuroinflammation. Model generation through in vivo study and analysis can be provided, which allows for enhanced comprehension of AD mechanisms and preclinical evaluation of novel drugs.In addition to in vivo studies, Creative Biolabs offers a collection of in vitro assays for AD research. These biochemical and cell-based assays are suitable for high-throughput screening and mechanism-based research to investigate notable AD characteristics such as amyloid beta aggregation, tau phosphorylation, and neuroinflammation. These assays are crucial in target validation, drug discovery, and biomarker discovery.Seamless combinations of services from Creative Biolabs provide researchers with access to the full spectrum of research through to advanced validation in rodent models. Efficient workflow enables tremendous acceleration of the research process and greater potential for neurological disease treatment and prevention breakthroughs.Learn more about innovative neuroscience research solutions available at Creative Biolabs: https://neuros.creative-biolabs.com/ About Creative BiolabsCreative Biolabs is a leading contract research services company and valued partner within the biotech and pharmaceutical industry. Specializing in customized biotech and pharmaceutical services, Creative Biolabs offers a full complement of solutions for neurological disease research.

