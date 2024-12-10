New Language Scientific Website Evangelizes Education For Clinical Researchers

Language Scientific Logo

Enhancements are a direct result of the company’s mission to elevate accuracy standards around medical translations for success clinical outcomes.

We are committed to continually updating this invaluable information on the website for our Clinical Researcher customer base, and are investing significant resources in this area,” — Sharon Blank, CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accurate translation is a necessary requirement for global clinical trial regulatory compliance and successful execution. If you are leading the clinical research department at a Pharmaceutical Company, Medical Device company, University Health Center, or Clinical Research Organization, you know that medical translation demands precision and up-to-date technical knowledge, and language accuracy and consistency for patients enrolled around the world can be a major barrier for timely completion of the clinical trial.Today, Language Scientific, Inc. is proud to announce a completely updated website, with a focus on education for Clinical Researchers across the world. Information on emerging medical terminologies, local regulations and cultural nuances will form a core component of the website, and company leadership is committed to invest resources to maintain thought leadership in these areas on an on-going basis.“We aim to be the one-stop shop for all global language translation needs for the Clinical Researchers that use our service,” said Language Scientific’s CEO Sharon Blank. “Communicating with precision is critical, and especially important for clinical trials executed around the world that involve complex medical matter.”Most clinical trials these days are global in nature. Patients recruited into the trials, as well as the researchers conducting the trial in their country of origin, usually do not rely on English as their primary language. As such, the importance of translating and localizing clinical trials, so the data can be gathered, researched, and made available across borders is a vital necessity.“We are committed to continually updating this invaluable information on the website for our Clinical Researcher customer base, and are investing significant resources in this area,” said Blank. Clinical Researchers can feel confident that Language Scientific will have the necessary information always available on the website, so they can execute their clinical trials successfully anywhere in the world, in a cost-effective and timely manner.Check out the new Language Scientific website at https://www.languagescientific.com About Language ScientificLanguage Scientific, Inc. is a US-based medical translation company. Founded in 1999 by a group of international scientists and engineers working together on a nuclear non-proliferation project for the US Department of Energy, who discovered countless pages of inaccurate, unclear and sometimes outright dangerous translations of this highly sensitive material. Language Scientific is fanatical about setting elevated accuracy standards for medical and scientific translations. Learn more at https://www.languagescientific.com Media ContactAndres HeubergerVice-President, Sales & MarketingLanguage Scientific, Inc.aheuberger@languagescientific.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.