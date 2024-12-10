Raquel Hughes Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Rachel Hughes International Order of Fantastic Professionals



EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raquel Hughes began her entrepreneurial journey with Sparkle & Sheen , an organization and cleaning service renowned for its meticulous, customer-centric approach. This venture set the foundation for her career, rapidly gaining industry respect and establishing a reputation for excellence. With a passion for quality and sustainability, Raquel expanded her influence by creating Maid for Products, a premium cleaning product line emphasizing eco-friendly, pet-safe ingredients catering to professional and personal needs. The company is one of only 17 Canadian-made product lines and all surfactants, with manufacturing and development of the product line in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, right down to the bottles and labels.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is proud to announce the induction of Raquel Hughes, a visionary entrepreneur and leader in the cleaning industry. As the founder of Sparkle & Sheen, Maid for Products, and the soon-to-launch Maid to Learn and Maid to Help, Raquel is a serial entrepreneur who has revolutionized the industry while empowering others to build their paths to success. Her commitment to innovation, service, and community impact perfectly aligns with IOFP’s mission to unite professionals who make meaningful contributions in their fields.“I am honored to join the IOFP and excited to connect with professionals who are equally dedicated to creating a positive impact,” said Raquel Hughes. “Through this platform, I hope to inspire and support others as we work together to make meaningful changes in our communities and industries.”Her dedication to uplifting others led Raquel to Maid to Learn, a training platform in the development stages that will provide aspiring cleaning professionals with the resources, skills, and knowledge they need to succeed. In the meantime, she has an active Facebook group called Maid in Canada , where she coaches 1,800 cleaning businesses across Canada through videos and one-on-one calls. Raquel has empowered countless individuals to start and grow their businesses, contributing to her legacy as a mentor and industry advocate. Furthering her commitment to community support, Raquel established Maid to Help, a charitable organization serving low-income seniors, those struggling with their mental health, people who are sick or terminal, and individuals with disabilities. This initiative reflects her deep belief in service and the power of clean, supportive environments for all.“We are privileged to have a creative, powerful, entrepreneurial woman of influence dedicated to helping those grow in her industry, and her unique commitment to assisting low-income seniors with cleaning services is remarkable. She embodies the values of IOFP,” said Dr. Allen Lycka, President and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering innovation, growth, and excellence across various professional fields. Members collaborate on projects that drive positive change in their industries and communities. The IOFP provides a platform for its members to expand their influence and create lasting impact through exclusive events, mentorship opportunities, and more. Visit https://www.fantasticprofessionals.com to learn more.To learn more about Raquel Hughes and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

