Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

(IOFP) proudly announces the induction of Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle, a leading figure in cosmetic surgery and medical innovation.

With his expertise and dedication to patient-centered care, Dr. Riopelle is a remarkable addition to IOFP, whose mission is to inspire innovation and drive change across industries and communities,” — Dr. Allen Lycka

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Riopelle has a distinguished medical career spanning 25+ years in cosmetic surgery. He was selected to appear in TopDocAmerica for two years in succession. He has trained with some of the world’s most revered experts in his field and has taught Thermage and other cosmetic surgery techniques to physicians internationally. Dr. Riopelle’s pioneering contributions to the field blend his passion for art and science to deliver highly personalized care and transformative results for his patients. He was featured in Dr. Lycka’s ground-breaking book, Don’t Choose a Cosmetic Surgeon Without Me, in which he noted Dr. Riopelle’s exceptional listening skills and patient rapport.The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) proudly announces the induction of Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle , a leading figure in cosmetic surgery and medical innovation. An innovator, he is a sought-after research consultant. He has participated in numerous medical societies, including the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, the California Society of Cosmetic Surgery, and the American College of Phlebology (veins and lymphatics). Dr. Riopelle is well-rounded in preventive medicine, anti-aging practices, and cosmetic surgery, allowing him to treat the skin from the inside out effectively. He is dedicated to many nonprofits in the community he serves.“Becoming part of the IOFP is an advantageous partnership that aligns with my commitment to advancing ethical, innovative medicine. This network connects me with a community of professionals dedicated to making impactful change; I look forward to sharing insights and collaborating with peers who value excellence and integrity,” said Dr. Jeffery Riopelle, founder of Riopelle Cosmetic Surgery and Laser Center.In addition to his professional work, Dr. Riopelle is strongly committed to community service. Alongside his wife Donna, co-founder of their practice and board-certified in anti-aging medicine, he actively supports local families, runs an annual Halloween candy buyback for Blue Star Moms, and has provided free treatments to residents at Shepherd’s Gate, a shelter for battered women.“With his expertise and dedication to compassionate, patient-centered care, Dr. Riopelle is a remarkable addition to the IOFP, whose mission is to inspire innovation and drive positive change across industries and in our communities,” said Dr. Allen Lycka , president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals.About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a global network of exceptional individuals committed to fostering growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP members collaborate on meaningful projects, contributing their expertise to drive positive change in their industries and communities. Through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities, IOFP provides a platform for thought leaders to share insights, expand their influence, and make a lasting impact. For more information, visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com For more information on Dr. Jeffrey Riopelle and IOFP initiatives, contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: Tami@fantasticprofessionals.comMedia inquiries contact:Lynette HoyEmail: Lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com or lynette@firetalkerpr.com

