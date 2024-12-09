Governor Abbott Announces Virtual Music Friendly Texas Community Workshop In Borger

TEXAS, December 9 - December 9, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the Texas Music Office (TMO) and the City of Borger will co-host a virtual Music Friendly Texas Community workshop on Monday, December 16.

“Music is key to the Texas brand and to our local economies,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Music Office for helping communities across our great state develop creative partnerships and create new jobs. With support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounts for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generates more than $26 billion in annual economic activity statewide. Working alongside local leaders like those in Borger, we will ensure Texas communities have the tools needed to succeed.”

TMO Community Relations and Outreach Specialist Gini Mascorro will join the workshop to explain the Music Friendly Texas Community designation and the benefits of becoming certified and answer any questions.

Participation in TMO’s Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation and introduced by TMO in 2016, provides Texas communities with a network for fostering music industry development and sends a clear message to industry professionals that certified communities are serious about attracting and developing music industry growth. The Borger workshop is the first step in the certification process. When certification is completed, Borger will join more than 65 other Texas cities that have earned the Music Friendly Texas Community designation.

Musicians, venues, and the general public are welcome to join online.

Music Friendly Texas Community Virtual Workshop – Borger

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 11:00 AM

bit.ly/3ZjYGvv

Meeting ID: 254 360 361 57

Passcode: eV28Um

Questions may be directed to: Deidra Thomas, Public Engagement Coordinator, City of Borger, (806) 273-0900

Learn more about TMO's Music Friendly Texas Community program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities