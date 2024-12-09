FAA Announces University of North Dakota as Next Enhanced Air Traffic-Collegiate Training Initiative Program

Monday, December 9, 2024

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has signed an agreement with the University of North Dakota to become the next school for the Enhanced Air Traffic – Collegiate Training Initiative (AT-CTI) program.

The school will join Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University, Tulsa Community College and the University of Oklahoma as the first schools to offer the same thorough curriculum and advanced technology offered at the FAA Air Traffic Controller Academy in Oklahoma City.

Prior to receiving an official endorsement certificate from an Enhanced AT-CTI school, graduates must pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA), meet the medical and security requirements, and pass the performance verifications. After meeting these requirements and receiving an endorsement certificate, graduates can report directly to an FAA facility to begin their training.

This is different than the Standard AT-CTI program, where graduates go to the FAA Academy in Oklahoma City but can bypass the introductory Air Traffic Basics Course.

The agency will continue to take aggressive action to increase our controller workforce. In 2023, the FAA hired 1,500 controllers and this year hired more than 1,800. The FAA’s goal is to hire 2,000 controllers in 2025. We have a year-round hiring opportunity for experienced controllers from the military and private industry. We are enhancing training with modernized simulators to help us get new hires through training more efficiently.



Schools interested in becoming an Enhanced AT-CTI school can continue to submit applications online year-round.

