Doha Best Negotiator of the Year 2024 Winner Announced at Doha World Negotiation Day

Doha World Negotiation Day offered a platform for participants to explore the shifting dynamics of global affairs through insightful discussions. It emphasized the critical role of negotiation and mediation in addressing contemporary challenges, including power imbalances, time constraints, cultural differences, and communication barriers in bilateral negotiations. The event reaffirmed the importance of multilateral diplomacy as a vital tool for bridging divides and promoting peace and prosperity worldwide.

Featuring two expert-led roundtables, the event witnessed diverse discourse on the role of negotiation in the international climate.

Beginning with the topic of ‘International Negotiation in an Age of Disruption’, speakers H.E. Ms. Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garcés, Mr. Miguel Bautista and Mr. Ahmed Essa Al-Sulaiti emphasised how rising geopolitical tensions, economic shifts and technological advances have demanded adaptive strategies, skills and mindsets from the worlds negotiators.

Proceeding with a roundtable on ‘The Complexity of Bilateral Negotiations’, speakers Ms. Joelle Germanier, Mr. Kirk Kinnell and Mr. Julien Morel emphasised the impact of power imbalances, shifting circumstances and communication barriers on the success of outcomes.

Mr. Rabih El-Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR: