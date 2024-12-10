Dr. Christian Woodbury Honored with Baptist Health System’s ‘WB Russ, MD.’ Award for Excellence in Medicine

The award recognizes medical professionals who embody the legacy of service, innovation, and patient care.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine is pleased to announce that Dr. Christian Woodbury has received the prestigious Baptist Health Systems’ WB Russ MD. award for excellence in medicine. This recognition honors Dr. Woodbury’s dedication to exceptional patient care and his contributions to the field of hand surgery.The WB Russ, MD. Award is named in memory of Dr. WB Russ, a pioneering physician who helped establish the Physicians & Surgeons Hospital, the foundation of Baptist Medical Center and Baptist Health System. The award celebrates physicians who demonstrate the qualities that defined Dr. Russ: professionalism, compassion, and a commitment to advancing medicine in San Antonio and beyond.Dr. Woodbury, a board-certified hand surgeon , specializes in treating conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, hand and wrist fractures, and rheumatoid arthritis. His expertise includes advanced techniques like arthroscopic and minimally invasive procedures, reconstructive surgery, and endoscopic nerve releases. Patients consistently commend his approachable demeanor and thorough, patient-focused care, with many achieving complete recoveries under his treatment.Named one of San Antonio’s Best Doctors in 2023 by Scene in SA, Dr. Woodbury practices at TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine’s Brooks City Base, Quarry Area, and Ridgewood locations. He completed his medical education at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, residency at Michigan State University, and fellowship training in hand and microsurgery at Baylor College of Medicine.About the Company:John J. Hinchey, M.D. established TSAOG Orthopaedics & Spine and has been a long-time provider of quality orthopedic care since 1947. TSAOG is on a mission to provide patients with the highest standards of medical care. With this commitment in mind, TSAOG has become the most extensive orthopedic care practice throughout San Antonio and South Texas. TSAOG physicians specialize in diagnosing and treating musculoskeletal system diseases and injuries, including joint replacement and arthritis, sports medicine injuries, arthroscopic surgery, spine treatment, and more. The highly renowned practice offers additional services, including hand and physical therapy, industrial rehabilitation, worker’s compensation, digital imaging, outpatient surgery, and urgent orthopedic care. The TSAOG team of specialists, nurses, and therapists work collaboratively to provide a complete continuum of care for their patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.