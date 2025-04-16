Tribute® Equine Nutrition Announces Golden Ticket Feed Giveaway to Celebrate Product Enhancements

Tribute® Equine Nutrition launches “Feed the Best to Find the Gold” customer appreciation promotion to celebrate recent enhancements to its top equine feeds

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TributeEquine Nutrition is excited to announce the launch of its newest customer appreciation promotion, “Feed the Best to Find the Gold,” celebrating recent enhancements to its most popular equine feeds.Starting April 14, 2025, 70 golden tickets will be hidden in select Tribute feed bags, offering lucky horse owners the chance to win free feed. The promotion celebrates exciting formula improvements in the following premium products:Growth PelletEssential KKalm ‘N EZPelletKalm UltraSenior SportSeniorityPelletsSynergizeTen tickets will be hidden per product. Lucky individuals who find a ticket in bags of Kalm ‘N EZPellet, Kalm Ultra, Seniority, Senior Sport, Growth Pellet, or Synergizewill win 40 free bags of that same product. Winners who find a ticket in Essential K, a concentrated feed with a low daily feeding rate, will receive 20 free bags of Essential KIn addition to the 70 golden tickets, 700 bags across the same product lines will contain bonus coupons redeemable for a free bag of Tribute’s new Carrot Cake flavored horse treats. These seasonal treats offer a wholesome option that’s sure to please even the pickiest palates.This promotion is available while supplies last, beginning Monday, April 14. Tribute encourages all horse owners to check their bags of participating products carefully and share in the excitement of this limited-time event.Where to Buy:Tribute is a family-owned company and encourages their customers to buy local. Horse owners can purchase these upgraded products at their local Tribute® dealer , or at Tributeequinenutrition.com in areas without a Tribute dealer.About Tribute: Tribute® Superior Equine Nutrition is a nutrition company dedicated to people passionate about their horses, and their legacy has been built upon the promise to provide the best equine nutrition and customer experience.All Tributefeeds are manufactured in ionophore-free facilities to provide safe and consistent nutrition. The products are formulated by Ph.D. nutritionists and are fully fortified and balanced for optimum performance. All ingredients and every finished product are inspected to ensure that every customer receives the very best feed, or their money back.

