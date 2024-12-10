Charleston Music Competition Congratulates Romantic Music Finalists

2024 Romantic Music Competition

Radiating talent and artistry, the finalists of the 2024 Romantic Music Competition bring to life the timeless works of the Classical and Romantic periods.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Charleston International Music Competition is delighted to announce the finalists of the 2024 Romantic Music Competition, celebrating the expressive depth and artistic brilliance of music from the Classical and Romantic eras (1750–1900).Congratulations to these exceptional musicians, who are listed below by instrument category:BASSOONPatti Jayne HuCELLOIsaac Bae, Kendall Gonzales, Geunseon Han, Gabriel Irazabal, Dennis Lin, James Lin, Denis Shuba, Emma Tian, Yuki Wilson, Rosie YinCLARINETAmber WeeFLUTEAnnabella Brady, Gabriella Joew, Lynzie Lim, Ethan YeungGUITARKyler Chen, Suyla PolatHARPChloe Ho, Olivia ShidlerPIANOSathwik Allu, Ian An, Janelle Bai, Molly Bai, Aydin Bega, Chloe Braynen, June Chae, Alexander Chang, Tony Chen, Tony Chen, Junwon Choi, Hannah Chon, Kingston Chu, Christopher D'Amato, Tanya Daniel, Charles Deng, Yuanyuan Ding, Emma Dong, Sherry Dong, Chris Duan, Raphael Eskapa, Alexander Francis, Mishel Gaprindashvilli, Joshua Gaumer, Elsa Gessesse, Yichen Guo, Jerry He, Aiden Ho, Lorelai Hong, Tiger Hu, Yunfei Huang, Dingyu Ji, Grace Ji, Hanna Jung, Nathan Katz, Alyssa Kwon, Campbell Langdon, Justine Lee, Leona Lee, Sunho Lee, Hugo Lefer, Daniel Lin, Sarah Lin, Vivienne Lin, Katherine Liu, Ireene Lu, Tai Luangkesorn, Xilai Luo, Deshan Ma, Gabriel Macedo, Kiara Mitchell, Isaac Samuel Montefalcon, David Morales, Cristian Munteanu, Pianist Nada, Paul Naive, Yoshiki Ohashi, Yumiko Oka, Jose Ortega, William Parkerton, Maia Pham, Allison Prakalapakorn, Nicolas Pustilnik, Bethany Rech, Avi Ricardo, Emilio Rivera-Garcia, Jacob Sekula, Jianrui Shaw, Dingru Shi, James Simic, Robert Smith, Isabella Son, Xinlin Song, William Sprakties, Julia Stiker, Jayden Szeto, Wawo Takahashi, Zoee Tao, Sara Tateshima, Peejakorn Thawinkarn, Iker Trigo-Valdes, Andre von Frasunkiewicz, Chloe Wang, Haochen Wang, William Wang, Xiaoxi Wang, Morgan Wehling, Elim Wi, Marley Wies, Vicky Wu, Chuanqi Xia, Olivia Xia, Emily Yeh, Jason Yin, Vivi Zeng, Cynthia Zhang, Oscar ZouSAXOPHONEJoshua Doyon, Jonathan ZhangVIOLAJia Lee, Gurchit Singh, Eric WangVIOLINHillary Arimoto, Bryan Armasu, Aubrey Cai, Kenneth Choi, Jenny Edwards, Ashley Jisue Hong, Rosha Ipakchi, Brooklyn Jang, Claire Jeon, Diana Kats, Allison Kim, Ang Li, Ian Loo, Katniss Maciuca, Aayan Mittal, Saiya Mittal, Ji-yeon Shin, Adelle Sullivan-Cozza, Liam ThomasVOCALMadeleine Chen, Yilin Chen, Seth Cornelius, Alison Fung, Isabella Grindall, Katherine Heller, Emma Lee, Hailey Qu, Juhi Raghavan, Noorie Roy, Emma Smoker, Briggs Williamson, Ava YiENSEMBLESZhang Siyuan, Tanvi Nare, Alyson Nguyen, Aiden Kang, Luke Cho, Daniel Cho, Yu-Chieh Yen, Daniel Perez, Geunyoung Kim, Mira ChoiCONGRATULATIONSThe Charleston International Music Competition extends its warmest congratulations to the finalists of the 2024 Romantic Music Competition! These exceptional musicians have brought the beauty, emotion, and drama of the Romantic era to life through their extraordinary performances. Their dedication to this expressive musical style has earned them a well-deserved place among the most talented artists of the season.Their performances, available to view on the Competition’s YouTube channel, feature stunning interpretations of works by composers such as Chopin, Brahms, and Tchaikovsky. These musicians have captured the spirit of the Romantic era, showcasing their technical mastery and heartfelt connection to the music.The results of the 2024 Romantic Music Competition will be announced on December 10th on the Competition’s Results page. Fans and supporters are also invited to follow the Competition’s Instagram page for updates and the announcement of the Top 10 Exceptional Performers at the end of December.As the 2024 season draws to a close, the Charleston International Music Competition is thrilled to share the 2025 schedule for upcoming competitions: 2025 New Year’s Music Competition (December 15th deadline) 2025 International Piano Competition (January 15th deadline) 2025 Winter Music Competition (February 15th deadline)With over 50 competitions to its name, the Charleston International Music Competition has become a cornerstone of the global music community, fostering the growth and success of musicians worldwide. Visit charlestoncompetition.com for more details about upcoming events, past winners, and inspiring stories from finalists.

