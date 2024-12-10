LUX Infusion’s Palmer, AK, Clinic Enhances Access to Specialty Medical Infusions with Extended Hours

LUX Infusion LUX Infusion Palmer Clinic Happy Holidays from LUX Infusion

ALASKA, AK, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LUX Infusion is proud to announce extended hours at its Palmer infusion clinic, conveniently located at 12113 Maple Springs Way, Suite B in Palmer, AK.Now open on Tuesdays, LUX Infusion’s Palmer clinic has expanded its regular Wed. to Fri. schedule, so patients can book specialty infusion treatments from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm every weekday except for Mondays.This change reflects LUX Infusion’s enduring commitment to providing comprehensive clinical expertise to patients through expanded access to specialty infusions and IV therapy treatments in a luxurious outpatient setting.WHY EXTENDED HOURS AT LUX’S PALMER INFUSION CLINIC?By opening its doors on Tuesdays, the LUX Palmer clinic has created more opportunities for patients to receive infusions that conveniently fit into their busy lives. The decision to extend the Palmer infusion center’s hours is just one aspect of LUX Infusion’s ongoing mission to deliver personalized, patient-focused care to communities across Alaska.While this reflects another way in which the LUX team puts patients first, it also serves as the next step toward the goal of ensuring that more patients have dependable access to high-quality infusion treatments.Notably, LUX Infusion has made remarkable strides in expanding its footprint in 2024, opening its new Fairbanks infusion clinic in July and following that up with the expanded schedule at the Palmer clinic.Entering the holiday season and New Year, the LUX team hopes that its effort to open up access to medical infusions will better support all patients, including locals and travelers , through some of the busiest times of the year.AWARDED FOR EXCELLENCELUX Infusion’s efforts to do more for patients have not gone unnoticed. Recently, LUX Medical Director, Dr. Jeffrey G. Demain, MD, FAAP, FACAAI, FAAAAI, was honored with the 2024 Birch Award, recognizing his commitment to excellence in healthcare and his tireless devotion to patient care. This prestigious accolade reflects Dr. Demain’s decades-long efforts to enhance the quality of care, ensuring that every patient has access to world-class treatment.LUX Infusion is delighted to congratulate Dr. Demain on the Birch Award, which serves as a testament to the high standards of care the LUX team consistently strives to deliver to each and every patient.MOVING INTO 2025As the year comes to a close, the team at LUX Infusion would like to extend the warmest holiday wishes to patients, providers, and the greater community.Available to serve complex needs through the New Year and beyond, LUX Infusion looks forward to continuing to provide cost-effective, seamless experiences for various IV therapies and medical infusion treatments.Going into 2025, the LUX Infusion team is looking forward to continuing to serve with the same dedication to excellence that has made LUX a trusted name in infusion care. Grateful for the growth achieved in 2024, LUX is focused on continuing to expand access to exceptional care in 2025 and beyond.With that, the LUX Infusion team wishes all a very Happy Holidays and a Joyous New Year!ABOUT LUX INFUSIONLUX Infusion is a well-established medical infusion clinic in Palmer, AK; Fairbanks, AK; and Anchorage, AK. As an alternative to hospital-based infusions, LUX Infusion provides several medical infusion treatments to patients of all ages through its growing footprint in Alaska, providing more options for outpatient infusion treatments in luxurious, spa-like settings.With an extensive array of IV therapies, LUX Infusion is known among patients and providers as a reliable source for specialty infusion needs, serving locals and travelers alike while assisting with related essentials, including pre-authorizations, insurance, financial assistance, and more.Find out why LUX Infusion is trusted nationwide for exceptional care, high-quality medical infusions, and patient-centric experiences by visiting us online or reaching out to our medical infusion team today.

