The Tannery Row Partners with Material Bank to Expand Access to Premium Leather Collections

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Tannery Row , a premier distributor of high-quality leather, is proud to announce a brand-new partnership with Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for architectural and design materials.As of February 1, 2025, upholstery leather samples from The Tannery Row are available to interior designers, architects, and other creative professionals through Material Bank.This partnership serves as a step forward in The Tannery Row’s ongoing commitment to making leather that has been traditionally reserved for big companies more accessible to artisans, small businesses, and independent designers.INTRODUCING THE ARAZZO UPHOLSTERY COLLECTIONAs part of this exciting partnership, The Tannery Row is introducing the Arazzo Upholstery Leather Collection to Material Bank, expanding access to premium upholstery leather.Sourced primarily from Germany and Italy, the Arazzo Leather Collection is crafted to the highest technical specifications, undergoing rigorous testing for durability, lightfastness, and other qualities. Known for its luxurious appearance and natural beauty, the Arazzo Leather Collection by The Tannery Row includes an array of luxury leathers available in a range of colors, finishes, lusters, grains, weights, and sizes.The Arazzo Collection reflects The Tannery Row's commitment to excellence and aesthetic sophistication in premium upholstery leather.By offering the Arazzo Upholstery Collection through Material Bank, The Tannery Row has made it easier for design professionals to discover and sample the finest upholstery leather available.WHY THE TANNERY ROW HAS PARTNERED WITH MATERIAL BANKThe Tannery Row was founded with the mission of putting high-quality leather sourced from world-class tanneries within reach of the design community. Through its partnership with Material Bank, The Tannery Row can deliver a more seamless, efficient sampling experience, establishing another convenient avenue for creative professionals to explore luxury leather offerings without delay.The Material Bank platform allows its members to curate a box of samples that gets delivered overnight. This minimizes order processing and wait times while simplifying what it takes to experience leather from The Tannery Row firsthand.By leveraging Material Bank’s logistics and infrastructure, The Tannery Row is streamlining how professionals discover, evaluate, and select the perfect leather for various end uses.HOW TO ORDER THE TANNERY ROW’S LEATHER SAMPLES FROM MATERIAL BANKAccessing The Tannery Row’s luxury leather samples through Material Bank is quick and effortless. Here’s how design professionals can get started:1. Sign Up – Visit Material Bank’s website (MaterialBank.com) and create a free account.2. Browse Leather Collections – Explore The Tannery Row’s curated selection of premium leather swatches.3. Request Samples – Add leather samples to the cart and check out by midnight ET to receive these samples overnight, at no cost.4. Experience & Specify – Receive a thoughtfully packaged sample box with high-quality leather swatches that can be examined in real-world settings.This hassle-free process empowers designers to make informed material decisions quickly and confidently. Plus, with Material Bank’s sustainable approach, professionals can reduce excess waste while still accessing an extensive range of premium leather and other materials.ABOUT MATERIAL BANKMaterial Bank is an innovative platform transforming the process of material sourcing for design professionals across various industries. Offering one of the fastest and most sustainable ways to search, sample, and specify materials, Material Bank connects industry professionals with top-tier brands across several sectors, including architecture, design, and construction.Through a user-friendly digital interface, designers and other professionals can explore an extensive library of materials, including leather from The Tannery Row, as well as textiles, wall coverings, flooring, and more.Material Bank’s unique overnight delivery system consolidates multiple sample requests into a single, eco-friendly package, ensuring efficiency while reducing waste. The company’s mission is to simplify and accelerate the material selection process while promoting sustainable practices across the industry.ABOUT THE TANNERY ROWBased in Chicago, IL, The Tannery Row is a renowned provider of high-quality leather, dedicated to offering exceptional materials and products to hobbyists, artisans, and businesses worldwide. Known for extensive leather selections, experienced leather consultants, and a well-appointed showroom, The Tannery Row is a trusted source of top-quality leather, working directly with the best tanneries to provide a diverse selection of premium hides for various end uses.

