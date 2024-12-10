anyseals Americas Named 2024 Top Software and Tech Award Winner by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

We sincerely thank Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing our team's dedication to this significant warehouse transformation.” — Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals Americas

BRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- anyseals, Inc. has been named a Top Software & Tech award recipient in the Warehouse Automation category by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. This award spotlights new-to-market and enhancements to existing software and technology solutions designed to provide automation, efficiency and visibility to the supply chain space.anyseals was recognized for the 2023 implementation of its AutoStore. The warehouse automation solution, created by Kardex, includes an impressive 63.5’ x 120.8’ approximate grid footprint of 20,000 storage bins, accessed by 11 robots in a 10,000-square-foot area that sort and deliver bins to five ports for selecting and replenishing product.Before the AutoStore was implemented, it took anyseals employees up to 15 minutes to complete a pick. Now, thanks to automation, the average time for a bin to arrive is just eight seconds. This system has quadrupled anyseals' storage capacity and increased performance by tenfold, significantly enhancing efficiency and providing the company with a competitive advantage over its rivals.“As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, timing is crucial, and cost-effective logistical solutions are more important than ever,” said Scott Rassett, CEO of anyseals Americas. “Implementing our automated warehouse solution was a true labor of love for anyseals. This innovative approach sets us apart from the competition by improving the order process and reducing fulfillment time. We sincerely thank Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive for recognizing our team's dedication to this significant warehouse transformation.”The award featured two main categories (Small Business <$50 million and Enterprise >$49 million) and then five sub-categories within each main category: Procurement/ERP Software, Robotics, and Supply Chain Visibility Solutions, WMS/TMS Software and Warehouse Automation.Close to 43% of submissions pertained to supply chain visibility solutions, followed by WMS/TMS software (23%), warehouse automation (18%), procurement/ERP software (12%) and robotics at just 4% of the submissions.Fifty-five percent of the entries were enhancements to already existing solutions, where 45% came are new-to-market technologies. Further, 58% of submissions came from small businesses, under $50 million, and 42% came from Enterprises, over $50 million.“Automation, sustainability, smart technology, supply chain optimization and risk management were the major themes of this year’s new software and technology solutions. These new products and enhancements are upping the ante in modernizing how product moves through the chain, and I appreciate everything this year’s winners do to ensure the safety, security and sustainability of our supply chains,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.Go to https://foodl.me/kmr2r068 to view the full list of winners.About anyseals, Inc.anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit http://www.anyseals.com/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain ExecutiveFood Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers, and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software, and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com and www.SDCExec.com to learn more.Media ContactsAustin Walker, VP Sales & Marketinganyseals, Inc.+1 817-992-1363austin.walker@anyseals.comMolly LeCronierPublic Relations for anyseals, Inc.+1 917-282-4163molly@mauneybizc.com

