anyseals Americas Announces Sales and Marketing Leadership Promotions

Austin Walker, Vice President Sales & Marketing Austin Lumpkin, West Coast Regional Sales Manager

We are confident in their capabilities to help us achieve our ambitious goals for anyseals across North America now and into the future.” — Scott Rassett, CEO, anyseals, Inc.

BRECKSVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- anyseals, Inc. has announced the promotion of Austin Walker to Vice President of Sales and Marketing, effective immediately. In this role, he will focus on enhancing and further developing the company’s sales organization and manage all marketing efforts for anyseals Americas. Walker will continue to report directly to Chief Executive Officer Scott Rassett.Walker joined the company in 2023 as a sales director, where he assisted in leading the implementation of enhanced outside and inside sales activities, including driving awareness of anyseals products and capabilities across the company’s sales regions. Under his leadership, Walker has continuously delivered on sales goals for the company and seamlessly taken on the added responsibility of overseeing anyseals America’s marketing efforts. Walker brings nearly 20 years of experience in direct sealing applications with a significant focus on all facets of distribution.Concurrently, inside sales representative Austin Lumpkin has been promoted to West Coast regional sales manager, effective October 1, 2024. Lumpkin joined anyseals in 2022 and will leverage his industry experience to drive awareness of anyseals products and capabilities across the western U.S. territory.“Both Austins have been an invaluable part of the anyseals Americas growth transformation over the past two years,” said Scott Rassett, CEO, anyseals. “We are confident in their capabilities to help us achieve our ambitious goals for anyseals across North America now and into the future.”About anyseals, Inc.anyseals, Inc. is a wholesale industrial sealing supplier based in Brecksville, Ohio. For over 20 years, anyseals has been a global trusted supply chain specialist providing O-rings, oil and grease seals, PTFE seals and rings, hydraulic seals, pneumatic seals, radial shaft seals, custom molded rubber products, wipers, circlips, guiding elements, and specialty seals in a wide range of compounds for various applications. anyseals products are used by agriculture, automotive, construction, food and beverage, general machinery, hydraulics, pharmaceutical, and petrochemical industries. For more information about our products and services, visit http://www.anyseals.com/en/ or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. Media ContactsAustin Walker, VP Sales & Marketinganyseals, Inc.+1 817-992-1363austin.walker@anyseals.comMolly LeCronierPublic Relations for anyseals, Inc.+1 917-282-4163molly@mauneybizc.comor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.