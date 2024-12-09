Dr. Jameel Gayle’s The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrine Offers a Timeless Foundation for Young Ministers

Dr. Jameel C Gayle The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrine

FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus proudly presents, The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrine by Dr. Jameel Gayle is a comprehensive guide designed to provide young ministers with a deep and solid foundation in Christian doctrine. This powerful resource explores key biblical teachings, with a special focus on the doctrine of salvation, to help believers solidify their understanding of their faith and ministry.Rooted in Soteriology, The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrine offers over 200 scriptural references, drawing from Christological teachings and emphasizing the central theme of salvation. One of the book’s most profound insights is belief number eight: the assurance of salvation. Dr. Gayle argues that salvation is irrevocable and cannot be lost, affirming, "God does not save the same sinner twice." The book takes readers through the biblical journey from humanity’s creation to Yeshua’s anticipated 1,000-year reign.Reflecting on the book’s message, Dr. Gayle says, "Many people struggle with doubts about their salvation, questioning whether they are truly saved. This book seeks to reassure believers that salvation is a finished work, based on Yeshua’s sacrifice, not on the actions of the sinner."Dr. Jameel Gayle has been a devoted husband to his wife, Barbara, for 38 years and is a father of five. He is a graduate of Liberty University, a skilled family counselor, and a public speaker. As a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors (AACC), Dr. Gayle combines his counseling expertise with his passion for ministry. His commitment to spreading the Word of God continues to inspire others to deepen their faith and trust in Yeshua’s completed work of salvation.Dr. Gayle is currently working on two additional books, with one nearing completion, promising to offer further insights for Christian believers and ministers.The 24 Principles of Biblical Doctrine is available for purchase on Amazon , Christian Faith Publishing, and other online retailers

