A Comparative Analysis of the Bible with the Koran: Truth Vs Chaos, Presented by Atticus Publishing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents A Comparative Analysis of the Bible with the Koran: Truth Vs Chaos , a profound exploration by Charles R. Floyd. This book delves into the doctrinal, historical, and theological contrasts between these two pivotal religious texts. Through meticulous analysis and personal insights, Floyd invites readers to uncover the intrinsic differences and implications of the Bible and the Koran.Charles R. Floyd, a Navy veteran and devout Christian, brings a unique perspective shaped by his extensive academic background and deep spiritual convictions. Over five decades, Floyd managed construction projects for churches across the United States, marrying practical experience with scholarly inquiry. His academic credentials include degrees in Science, Business Administration, Biblical Studies, and Law.Inspired during the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Floyd penned this work, reflecting his commitment to faith and education. He presents the Bible as a compilation of divinely inspired writings and the Koran as the direct revelation received by Prophet Muhammad.The book meticulously compares elements like grace, mercy, salvation, and divine authority in both texts. Floyd highlights the Bible’s emphasis on salvation through grace, contrasting it with the Koran’s focus on deeds. He also explores the depiction of God's nature—the Trinitarian view in Christianity versus the strict monotheism of Islam.Floyd emphasizes, "The Koran is a point of reference from Muhammad, the prophet. The Bible is a reference from God-inspired writers." This fundamental distinction underscores the differing approaches to scripture and salvation in Christianity and Islam, inviting readers to explore these differences further.Floyd discussed these themes in his recent interview on the Global Book Network with host Logan Crawford. For more insights, please see the embedded video below.This book is available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. It serves as a valuable resource for those interested in religious studies, theology, and interfaith dialogue.For more information about Charles R. Floyd and to engage further with his research, visit charlesrfloyd.com . The site offers additional resources, blog posts, and contact information.Charles R. Floyd’s A Comparative Analysis of the Bible with the Koran: Truth Vs Chaos is an invitation to understand the profound differences and similarities that shape two of the world's most followed religions. Through this analytical journey, Floyd encourages readers to consider not only the teachings but also the broader societal impacts of these sacred texts.

Charles R. Floyd on the Global Book Network with Logan Crawford!

