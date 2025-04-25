'The Mysterious Musical Day' – A Journey into Sabbath Delight and Family Traditions, Presented by Atticus Publishing

Sheri Calhoun Debuts with a Heartfelt Exploration of Sabbath Traditions’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents " The Mysterious Musical Day " by Sheri Calhoun. This inspiring debut explores the significance of family traditions, the joy of the Sabbath, and the spiritual depth of music in Christian life. Rooted in personal experiences and enriched with scriptural insights, Calhoun's narrative invites young readers and families to discover the delight of the Sabbath as ordained at creation, not just for the Jews but for all mankind.In "The Mysterious Musical Day," Sheri Calhoun, holding a BA in English and a Master’s degree in Education, combines her educational expertise with her rich family heritage to guide readers through the essence of the Sabbath. The book highlights how this special day can be a source of spiritual rejuvenation and joy, emphasizing that understanding and keeping the Sabbath should start from a young age. Through the eyes of Little Sheri, readers experience the warmth and love of a Christian home where music and faith intertwine to create lasting memories.Sheri Calhoun's motivation for writing this book stems from a desire to inspire the youth with the beauty of the Sabbath, teaching them to appreciate and cherish it as a true delight. Her approach is both educational and heartfelt, ensuring that the message resonates with children and adults alike.The book further includes personal anecdotes from Calhoun's own life, demonstrating how her family's observance of the Sabbath has brought joy and fulfillment. She further discusses these themes in her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford. To watch the full interview, please click the embedded video below."The Mysterious Musical Day" is now available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This engaging read is an essential addition to any family’s library, providing a meaningful perspective on celebrating God's rest day. Visit sherilcalhoun.com for more insights and to secure a copy.Whether you are looking to deepen your family’s Sabbath experience or seeking a fresh understanding of this biblical institution, "The Mysterious Musical Day" offers a heartfelt invitation to embrace the joy and peace that comes from honoring God's holy day.

Sheri Calhoun on The Spotlight Network with Logan Crawford!

