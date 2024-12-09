HaloTurf Receives Prestigious Award for Outstanding Turf Installation at Newport Harbor High School

HaloTurf's exceptional turf installation at Newport Harbor High School has been recognized with the 'Install of the Month' award for its outstanding quality.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- HaloTurf, a leading provider of synthetic turf solutions in Southern California and Texas, has been awarded the 'Install of the Month' by Synthetic Grass Warehouse for January 2024. The award recognizes the exceptional artificial turf installation at Newport Harbor High School, emphasizing HaloTurf’s commitment to high-quality, sustainable solutions for educational settings. This project not only revitalizes the school's athletic facilities but also greatly enhances environmental sustainability, showcasing HaloTurf's commitment to eco-friendly initiatives in community spaces.Benefits of Synthetic Turf in Modern LandscapingSynthetic turf, made from advanced fibers, replicates the look and feel of natural grass while offering many advantages over traditional landscaping. It requires no watering, mowing, or pesticide treatments, making it an eco-friendly and low-maintenance option, especially in drought-prone areas like Southern California. In addition to enhancing safety and durability, synthetic turf supports environmental sustainability by conserving water and reducing the use of harmful chemicals. The recent installation at Newport Harbor High School demonstrates these benefits, providing a healthier and more sustainable space that boosts school pride. By offering a vibrant, low-maintenance field, the project has also encouraged greater participation in sports and outdoor activities among students and faculty.How HaloTurf is Changing the Game at Newport Harbor High SchoolHaloTurf installed 11,520 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse’s Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark artificial turf at Newport Harbor High School. This turf features a dual tone of field green and lime green blades made from textured polyethylene, replicating the look and feel of natural grass. With a 0.5-inch pile height and 50-ounce face weight, it is designed for moderate to heavy foot traffic and athletic use. The turf is heat- and frost-resistant, UV-protected for long-lasting color, and provides excellent drainage, handling over 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard. It is also non-toxic, lead-free, and reinforced with a durable backing for added reliability.The installation transformed Newport Harbor High School's baseball diamond into a low-maintenance and visually appealing field. Previously, the school struggled with unsightly brown patches caused by dry weather and mud from daily sprinklers. The durable turf eliminated these issues, providing a vibrant green surface that stays lush without watering, saving significant time, water, and maintenance costs.Community Feedback to Improve ServicesHaloTurf encourages clients and community members to share feedback about their experiences to help improve services and align better with community needs. Contributions can be submitted through the HaloTurf website, where shared insights play an important role in shaping future projects and offerings.About HaloTurfHaloTurf, founded in 2009 by Mike Greenberg, is a trusted leader in artificial grass solutions with over 15 years of expertise. Based in Los Alamitos, California, HaloTurf serves Southern California, Texas, and the surrounding areas, providing installations for residential lawns , sports fields, pool areas, and turf cleaning . Their products are proudly made in the USA, lead-free, PFAS-free, and designed to replicate the look and feel of natural grass while lasting up to 25 years. HaloTurf installations are eco-friendly, pet-safe, and require minimal maintenance, helping conserve resources while enhancing outdoor spaces. Backed by a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty, HaloTurf combines durability, sustainability, and aesthetic appeal. To explore their services and learn more, visit https://haloturf.com/

