RDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist Relocates Headquarters and Expands Service to 11 New Locations

RDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist now operates from a new Rockaway location while adding 11 service areas, including Teaneck, Montclair, and Far Hills.

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist, a provider of residential and commercial plumbing services , has announced the relocation of its headquarters to 99 US Route 46, Rockaway, NJ 07866. The move supports the company’s operational growth while maintaining service continuity for its current customers. With the expansion, 11 new service areas have been added, allowing the company to extend its plumbing services to more communities across New Jersey and New York.Expanded Service for Broader CommunitiesThe new facility functions as a central base for operations, improving service delivery across the extended coverage zone. The company now serves the following additional areas:Morristown, NJTeaneck, NJMontclair, NJFar Hills, NJScotch Plains, NJBloomingdale, NJOrangeburg, NYPark Ridge, NJMaplewood, NJChatham, NJChester, NJThese new service areas help RDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist handle emergency repairs faster and organize routine maintenance more smoothly for its customers.Service Accessibility ImprovementsThe relocation helps the company use better scheduling tools and plan routes more efficiently for service requests. This improvement reduces wait times and makes services faster and more organized. The new facility also creates opportunities to offer new services that meet the needs of growing communities. These changes show the company’s dedication to improving its processes and meeting the needs of both long-time and new customers.Providing Better Service Through FeedbackRDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist encourages clients to share their experiences through reviews on the company’s website. This feedback plays a vital role in maintaining high service standards and guiding future improvements. For inquiries or to schedule a service, customers can visit https://www.rdhplumbingspecialist.com/ About RDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain SpecialistRDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist is a reputable sewer and drain company in Rockaway, NJ, dedicated to delivering high-quality services to residential and commercial clients. With a focus on expertise, reliability, and customer satisfaction, RDH Plumbing, Sewer & Drain Specialist stands as a trusted partner in resolving plumbing, sewer, and drain problems . The team will work intelligently to come up with the optimal solution and then execute it perfectly. Its experts always take the time to explain what clients can do to keep every plumbing system as fine-tuned as possible. The company also makes it a point to provide a competitive price using qualified plumbers with no hidden fees. Available for emergency service, the locally-owned drain and sewer company is Nu-Flow and Pow-R Mole certified and installs Perma-Liner solutions. The company recently unveiled its transition to the domain https://www.rdhplumbingspecialist.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.