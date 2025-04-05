2025 HVAC Refrigerant Shift: Valley City Mechanical Breaks Down What You Need to Know

New refrigerant laws take effect in 2025. Valley City Mechanical breaks down compliance for homeowners.

BYRON CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley City Mechanical is offering guidance to West Michigan residents and businesses about upcoming federally mandated refrigerant regulation changes. As part of the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act implementation, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will require all new HVAC systems to transition from R-410A refrigerant to A2L alternatives starting January 1, 2025. These updates mark a significant step toward reducing environmental impact while introducing practical challenges for residential and commercial cooling systems What Homeowners Should KnowUnder the EPA's Technology Transitions Rule, HVAC systems will need to use a new type of refrigerant that is better for the environment starting this year. The current refrigerant, R-410A, is being phased out because it contributes too much to climate change. The government is requiring a switch to A2L refrigerants, which are more eco-friendly but require updated installation and safety measures because they can be mildly flammable.Valley City Mechanical is committed to making sure homeowners understand these changes and their implications. By using Rheem’s 2024 U.S. Regulatory Guide for HVAC, the company’s technicians are equipped with the latest knowledge and expertise to navigate the transition seamlessly.Key Considerations for Michigan HomeownersThe refrigerant transition impacts equipment servicing, installation procedures, and compliance with local building codes. Valley City Mechanical recommends that property owners take proactive steps to prepare for these updates:Schedule system evaluations for older R-410A unitsReview warranty implications for existing equipmentConsult certified technicians for new installationsProperty owners can access the full regulatory timeline and tailored advice through Valley City Mechanical’s complimentary consultations, helping them prepare for the changes ahead.Industry-Wide Preparation UnderwayHVAC manufacturers and contractors are actively responding to these new requirements through comprehensive training programs and equipment redesigns. Innovations in compressor technology and electrical components aim to preserve system performance while meeting updated safety standards. Valley City Mechanical remains at the forefront of these developments, bolstered by ongoing technician education and strategic partnerships with leading manufacturers. The company is also providing a limited time and stock available for old-style air conditioners. Clients may call for a free estimate and mention the promotion to enjoy $100 off.Shaping Better Service Through Client ReviewsValley City Mechanical values customer reviews as a key part of maintaining high service standards. Each review offers valuable feedback that helps the company continuously improve and refine its services to better meet customer needs. This input allows the company to deliver services with precision and care. Sharing experiences is quick and easy through the company’s website, social media, or Google Business Profile, giving customers the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing success of Valley City Mechanical.About Valley City MechanicalValley City Mechanical, a trusted family-owned business with experience since 1963, offers HVAC, water heater , boiler, and energy management services to residents in Byron Center, MI, and surrounding areas. With over a century of combined experience, the company specializes in installations, repairs, and seasonal tune-ups, focusing on efficiency, safety, and customer satisfaction to keep homes and businesses comfortable year-round.Along with its dependable services, Valley City Mechanical provides free estimates and flexible financing options, making it easier for customers to find the right solutions. Clients also benefit from energy-efficient rebates, 0-contact service calls, and 24-hour phone support, adding extra convenience and care. Every service offered by Valley City Mechanical is crafted to deliver long-lasting comfort and dependable performance.For more information, visit https://valleycitymechanical.com

