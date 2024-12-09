Department of Health issues notice of intent to issue civil fines on licenses of Acute Care Hospitals

For immediate release: December 9, 2024 (24-136)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has issued civil fines on the following health care facilities in our state.

Spokane County

The Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Deaconess Hospital (HAC.FS.60769397) pending further legal action.

The notice alleges that MultiCare Deaconess Hospital located at 800 W. 5th Ave., Spokane, WA 99204-2803 was issued a civil fine in the amount of $8,000 for not submitting their hospital staffing committee charter by July 1, 2024, the due date under RCW 70.41.420(11). The hospital has not submitted their charter as of this current date and remains in violation of the law. The public will continue to be updated should further action occur in the future.

The Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Valley Hospital (HAC.FS.60769398) pending further legal action.

The notice alleges that MultiCare Valley Hospital located at 12606 E. Mission Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216-3421 was issued a civil fine in the amount of $8,000 for not submitting their hospital staffing committee charter by July 1, 2024, the due date under RCW 70.41.420(11). The hospital has not submitted their charter as of this current date and remains in violation of the law. The public will continue to be updated should further action occur in the future.

Thurston County

The Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of MultiCare Capital Medical Center (HAC.FS.61279406) pending further legal action.

The notice alleges that MultiCare Capital Medical Center located at 3900 Capital Mall Dr. SW, Olympia, WA 98502-8654 was issued a civil fine in the amount of $1,000 for not submitting their hospital staffing committee charter by July 1, 2024, the due date under RCW 70.41.420(11). The public will continue to be updated should further action occur in the future.

Yakima County

The Department of Health has issued a notice of intent to issue a civil fine on the license of Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Association (aka MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital) (HAC.FS.00000058) pending further legal action.

The notice alleges that MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital located at 2811 Tieton Dr. Yakima, WA 98902-3761 was issued a civil fine in the amount of $3,000 for not submitting their hospital staffing committee charter by July 1, 2024, the due date under RCW 70.41.420(11). The public will continue to be updated should further action occur in the future.

