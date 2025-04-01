Washington WIC chosen for online ordering pilot program with Walmart

For immediate release: April 1, 2025 (25-045)

OLYMPIA – Washington state families enrolled in the Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutrition Program can now use their benefits to order WIC-approved foods online from Walmart stores in Washington, thanks to a new pilot program. Washington is one of 11 states testing online WIC ordering and joins Massachusetts as the only two states working with Walmart as a national retailer. The pilot project is funded by a grant from the Center for Nutrition & Health Impact.

“Partnering with Walmart helps WIC families who struggle with access to stores or finding WIC-approved foods nearby,” said Brittany Tybo, WIC Director, Washington State Department of Health. “By innovating to provide delivery, shipping, and pickup options, we remove barriers and ensure families can easily access the healthy foods they need in a way that makes sense for them.”

After adding their WIC card to their free Walmart account at www.walmart.com/WIC or through the Walmart mobile app, Washington WIC participants can shop for WIC-approved items, which are also called out on the site for ease, such as infant formula, eggs, and fruits and vegetables. The pilot program with Walmart also provides WIC participants with better options for finding items that may be out of stock locally but can be shipped from another store.

The pilot project runs through Dec. 31, 2025, with the goal of expanding online ordering for WIC participants to other retailers in Washington after an evaluation period. Currently, Walmart operates 67 stores across the state.

“We are very pleased to join the Washington WIC program in this important pilot to make it easier for families to fully maximize their WIC benefits,” said Ryland Allen, Vice President, Baby Merchandising, Walmart. “Walmart’s multi-channel capabilities provide customers with a seamless shopping experience, whether through in-store, online, pickup or delivery to help increase access to healthy foods.”

The WIC program improves the health and nutrition of pregnant people, new parents, infants, and children under age 5 by providing access to healthy foods like milk, fruits, and vegetables. WIC also offers health screenings, nutrition education, breast and chest feeding support, and referrals to other health and social services. Today, there are more than 200 WIC clinics in Washington state serving over 205,000 people. This includes nearly half of all babies born, 33% of pregnant people, and almost 25% of children under the age of 5.

To apply for WIC, Washington families can contact their local WIC clinic, submit a WIC interest form, and learn more about eligibility online.

