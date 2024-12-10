Celebrate Creativity with Scribe Video Center this Holiday Season – December Screenings and Workshops

Scribe Video Center logo

Celebrating 42 Years of Storytelling: Join Scribe Video Center for a Month of Films, Workshops, and Creative Community Connections

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribe Video Center, located at 3908 Lancaster Avenue, invites you to celebrate the art of storytelling and community history with an extraordinary December lineup of screenings and workshops. Join us for compelling documentaries, creative workshops led by industry experts, and opportunities to connect with Philadelphia’s vibrant arts scene. Support our 42-year legacy of creative expression and social impact by attending an event or becoming a Scribe member today.Upcoming Screenings at Scribe (suggested donation - $5) --Storyville: Louis Armstrong’s Black and BluesDate / Time: Friday, December 13, 6:30 PM (doors) and 7:00 PM (event starts)Special Screening: File/Life: We Remember Stories of PennhurstDate / Time: Saturday, December 14, 3:30 PM (doors) and 4:00 PM (event starts)The Fall 2024/Winter 2025 screenings at Scribe have been programmed by Denise Greene, Director of Programs at Black Public Media. The programs are made possible by National Endowment for the Arts, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the Philadelphia Cultural Fund, and the support of Maida Odom, Joyce Wilkerson, and Pepón Osorio.Upcoming Workshops at Scribe --Craft of Editing with María Teresa RodríguezDate / Time: Wednesdays, December 11 & 18 and January 8 (3 sessions), 7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCost: $150, $100 Scribe membersPapercuts: Learning to Measure Twice and Cut Once with Valerie KellerDate / Time: Thursdays, December 12 & 19 (2 sessions), 7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCost: $60, $45 Scribe membersSpace is limited - register today to reserve your seat!Register for Scribe screenings: scribe.org/screenings Register for Scribe workshops: scribe.org/workshops Become a Scribe member: scribe.org/annual-appeal December Press-kit with graphics: bit.ly/scribe-december-press###About Scribe Video CenterFounded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio for artistic expression and tools for social change. We offer workshops, screenings, and community production programs that empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives.Discover more at scribe.org and follow us on socials @scribevideocenter to stay connected.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.