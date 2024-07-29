Florida Space Coast Songwriter and Tropical Adventure Author Hold Joint Album/Book Release Commemorating Jimmy Buffett
Novelist Chip Bell collaborated with songwriter John McDonald to generate a concept album based on the characters and settings in his books.
Chip Bell's tropical adventure series inspired John McDonald's "Everything's Jake: A Jake Sullivan Album"
There's nothing like a great story and an entertaining book to stimulate my imagination; Jake Sullivan is the tropical James Bond!”COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US, July 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, August 31, Squid Lips in Cocoa Beach will be the place to be for dedicated fans of Jimmy Buffett as award-winning Space Coast singer songwriter John McDonald and tropical adventure author Chip Bell host a joint album and book release. The event will honor the legacy of the iconic musician and celebrate the newly named Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.
— John McDonald
The party will feature the release of McDonald's latest album Everything's Jake: A Jake Sullivan Album, which was inspired by Bell's book series. The album is a collection of songs like Dark Side of the Sunshine State and Your Jamaica Mistake that capture the intrigue, mystery and often elusive nature of villains in Florida and the Caribbean. Fans can also expect to hear songs like At the Soggy Dollar Bar and Life Is a Shipwreck that will transport them to a beachside paradise, evoking memories of Buffett's classic hits.
McDonald, who won the TRMA Trop Rock Music Association Single of the Year Award for the title song of his Islandology album, has been making waves in the Trop Rock genre with his distinct blend of Reggae, Rock, Island and Calypso rhythms. He will be accompanied by his band the Mango Men, featuring steel drum virtuoso Ken Schrader, Afro-Cuban drum specialist Kevin Kornicki and pianist Dave Freeman, TRMA Musician of the Year Nominee.
In addition to the album release, Bell will be debuting his latest book in the Jake Sullivan Series, which follows the adventures of his protagonist/hero, a character inspired by a chance encounter Bell had with Jimmy Buffett himself. The book, titled Southern Cross, takes readers on a journey to the world of evil that lies beneath the tropical beauty of Cabo San Lucas to Trinidad and Tobago. Bell's writing has been praised for its ability to transport readers to exotic locations and immerse them in the vibrant culture of the tropics.
The joint album and book release will also serve as a celebration of the official renaming of historic State Road A1A to the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway, which runs along the Space Coast and pays tribute to the musician's free-spirited life and contribution to Florida culture.
Parrot Heads, fans of Jimmy Buffett, and book lovers who enjoy action adventure plots are invited to join in the festivities and raise a glass to the man who has brought so much joy and inspiration to their lives.
This party is not to be missed for anyone who appreciates the Floribbean spirit of Jimmy Buffett's persona and the Tropical Rock genre, Trop Rock for short. So mark your calendars for Saturday, August 31 and head to Squid Lips in Cocoa Beach for an afternoon of beachside fun, great music and exciting new releases from John McDonald and Chip Bell. Let's honor the legacy of Jimmy Buffett and celebrate the fun-loving lifestyle that he has inspired in so many.
The Space Coast Parrot Head Club will sell 50/50 raffle tickets to support Singing for Change, the charitable foundation Buffett founded in 1995.
See the Facebook Event Page for more details:
https://fb.me/e/1MGBTXlSA
Visit the artists' websites and social media pages:
http://www.chipbellauthor.com/books/
https://www.facebook.com/chipbell.jakesullivan
https://johnmcdonaldmusic.com/everything-s-jake-a-jake-sullivan-album-april-2024
https://www.facebook.com/JohnMcDonaldSongs
Trop Rock, short for Tropical Rock:
If you enjoy the feel-good vibe of Tropical Rock - Trop Rock - with its mix of Rock and Roll, Country, Caribbean and Reggae, visit the Trop Rock Music Association: https://troprock.org/about/
Space Coast Parrot Head Club: https://www.spacecoastparrotheads.com/
Singing for Change: https://www.singingforchange.org/
Squid Lips Cocoa Beach is on the Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway (A1A):
https://www.squidlipsgrill.com/cocoa-beach-squid-lips/
321-783-1350
###
Donna DiBongrazio
Floribbean Music
+1 609-510-3947
donnadibon@yahoo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Singer Songwriter John McDonald revels in the free-spirited, beachy life-style prominently chronicled by Jimmy Buffett.