GOLF COACHES ASSOC OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE INNOVATIVE PARTNERSHIP FOR PROFESSIONAL CADDIE CERTIFICATION

Player and Caddie on Lonnie Poole Golf Course

Developed by elite PGA tour caddies and experts, PCC is the only university-certified caddie training course for career pathways in professional golf.

Professional Caddie Certification is a groundbreaking program as an avenue to thrive in the professional golf world. It provides opportunity to develop specialized skills for a career as a caddie.” — Brandon Earnest, Director of Events and Special Projects, GCAA.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Tour Caddie Collective to endorse the Professional Caddie Certification Program. Certified by NC State College of Professional Development, this program is the first and only university-certified caddie training course, poised to revolutionize career pathways in professional golf.The program provides GCAA members with a new tool to help student-athletes stay connected to the sport they love through a fulfilling career. For many athletes, the path to a professional playing career is a significant challenge. The Professional Caddie Certification offers an exciting alternative, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills to transition seamlessly into professional golf careers.Endorsed by the Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC), the program combines insights from elite PGA Tour caddies with input from industry leaders, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience.“The Professional Caddie Certification is a groundbreaking program that gives student-athletes another avenue to thrive in the professional golf world,” said Brandon Earnest, Director of Events and Special Projects at GCAA. “For those who are passionate about golf but may not pursue playing professionally, this program provides a valuable opportunity to stay connected to the game, develop specialized skills, and explore a rewarding career as a caddie. We’re proud to partner with Tour Caddie Collective to bring this incredible resource to our members.”To enhance accessibility, GCAA and Tour Caddie Collective will also offer customized on-campus certificate courses to GCAA members.The program was developed by esteemed caddies Grant Berry, Mike Hicks, and Heath Holt, who bring over 100 years of combined experience from prestigious circuits, including the PGA, DP World, USGA, and LIV tours. They have looped for world-class players such as Payne Stewart, Henrik Stenson, Daniel Berger, Luke Donald, Curtis Strange, Greg Norman and Charl Schwartzel, among others.Mike Hicks, renowned for caddying Payne Stewart to his iconic 1999 U.S. Open win, reflected on the inspiration behind the program: “The pathway into tournament and elite country club caddying has always been difficult to navigate. Interest and approaches from agents to help find trained caddies for the lower tours sparked the idea to develop a program.”Grant Berry, founder of Tour Caddie Collective, emphasized NC State’s critical role: “NC State, with their prestigious golf course and program, was quick to recognize the need for professional development opportunities in the golf caddie profession and readily came on board to certify the program.”Program DetailsThe inaugural seven day course will take place February 7 - 14, 2025Location: Lonnie Poole Golf Club, NC State Campus Cost: $4,000 per participant (includes certification and digital badge).Register Now: To learn more and register for the program, visit:For inquiries, contactSally Webbinfo@tourcaddiecollective.comTel: 919 400 2803About GCAA: Established in 1958, the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) is the professional organization of men's collegiate golf coaches. The GCAA's mission is to support its member coaches from six divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, by creating educational opportunities, providing resources, and promoting its members with the purpose of enhancing their overall performance as coaches, mentors, and teachers. The GCAA also recognizes the excellence and achievements of its members and their student-athletes in academic, athletic and civic endeavors.About Tour Caddie Collective: The Tour Caddie Collective is an organization composed of professional tournament caddies with extensive experience on the PGA and international golf tours. They focus on sharing their insights and expertise through speaking engagements, corporate events, and specialized programs. One of their key offerings is the Professional Caddie Certification Program, providing comprehensive training for individuals aspiring to become professional caddies, covering essential skills, rules, and technologies used in the field.About the Association of Professional Tour Caddies: APTC helps members achieve previously unimaginable levels of performance in competition, as well as strive to help grow the sport of golf with their corporate and charitable partners. As the only 501(c)6 trade association for professional tour caddies in the United States, the APTC is an essential resource for professional caddies competing on the world’s biggest golf stages.

