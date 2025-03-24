PROFESSIONAL CADDIE CERTIFICATION PROGRAM NOMINATED FOR PRESTIGIOUS ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Graduates receive certificates with instructors Grant Berry & Mike Hicks PCC Logo Opening morning of the Professional Caddie Course

In my 30 years working in Continuing Education at the college level, I've never been part of something that has generated this level of excitement” — Dan Gerger, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at NC State.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Caddie Certification , a new program to deliver club, resort and tournament level caddie training, has been nominated for the Economic Development Partnership Award, a recognition presented by NC State’s Office of Outreach and Engagement honoring programs that significantly contribute to economic impact and workforce development throughout North Carolina.The program was delivered through a collaboration between joint nominees Tour Caddie Collective, NC State Continuing and Lifelong Education and Lonnie Poole Golf Course . It stands as the first university-accredited caddie certification course, setting a new standard for professional caddie training. The first certification class was completed in February 2025, with one graduate already securing his PGA Tour credentials.The program was the brainchild of Grant Berry, who has caddied for notable golfers such as Henrik Stenson and Daniel Berger, Mike Hicks, renowned for caddying during Payne Stewart's iconic 1999 U.S. Open win, and Heath Holt, caddie for the first LIV Tour win with Charl Schwartzel.Reflecting on the program's inception Berry, founder of Tour Caddie Collective remarked, "When we started designing this course to provide much-needed practical training for caddies aiming to compete at a higher level, we never anticipated receiving such a prestigious nomination."The Economic Development Partnership Award recognizes individuals and organizations that go above and beyond advancing economic, workforce, and community development throughout North Carolina. "In my 30 years working in Continuing Education at the college level, I've never been part of something that has generated this level of excitement” said Dan Gerger, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at NC State."This nomination is a testament to the program’s transformative role in the golf industry," said Tom White, Director of the Economic Development Partnership at NC State, who nominated Tour Caddie Collective for the award. "The program exemplifies how workforce training can be both an economic driver and an innovative educational model”.Chip Watson, PGA General Manager at Lonnie Poole Golf Course, added, "The Professional Caddie Program was a natural fit for us at Lonnie Poole Golf Course as we pride ourselves on innovation."The program was delivered by leading tour professionals and endorsed by the Association of Professional Tour Caddies , Golf Coaches Association of America, and CADDIEMASTERThe Awards will be presented on March 27 at Dorothy and Roy Park Alumni Center at North Carolina State University.

Professional Caddie Certification Program Overview

