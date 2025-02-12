First University-Certified Professional Caddie Program Begins Feb 16, Setting Gold Standard for Tournament-Level Caddies
A landmark moment in professional golf is set to unfold as the first university-certified Professional Caddie Program debuts at North Carolina State Uni.
Designed to elevate professional caddying to new heights, this program establishes the gold standard for entry-level caddies seeking careers at the tournament, country club, and resort levels. Participants will receive elite instruction in essential disciplines, including rules, statistics, psychology, physiotherapy, advanced course management, green reading, and the latest in golf technology.
In an industry first, attendees will gain hands-on experience working alongside the NC State University Golf Team, allowing them to apply their skills in real-world, on-course scenarios—an invaluable component of the program.
World-Class Instructor Lineup:
• Todd Satterfield – USGA & PGA TOUR Rules Official, with officiating experience at The Masters, U.S. Open, and other top championships
• Austin Powell – PGA TOUR Statistician
• Josh Nichols – Golf/Sports Psychologist
• Justin Blazer – AimPoint and Green Reading Expert
• Digby Watt, MPT, MTC, CSCS, CGFI – Tour Physiotherapist
• Grant Berry, Mike Hicks and Heath Holt – Veteran Tour Caddies with multiple Major, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Championship credentials
Participants will also receive specialized training in AimPoint, green reading, GC Quad and TrackMan systems, course and player management strategies, and even CPR training, equipping them with the tools needed to succeed at the highest levels of the game.
A Game-Changer for the Caddie Profession
“This program is a game-changer for professional caddies,” said Grant Berry, Principal of Tour Caddie Collective and a professional golf caddie for over 40 years. “By combining expert-led instruction with university certification and on-course training with the NCSU Golf Team, we’re setting a new industry benchmark for caddie education and career development.”
Mike Hicks, program instructor and co-founder, added:
“Graduates of this program will be fully prepared to step onto the tournament stage with the skills and knowledge required to thrive at the highest levels.” Hicks is best known for caddying Payne Stewart to his iconic 1999 U.S. Open victory, and he sees this program as a way to elevate the profession for future generations.
As the first university-certified professional caddie program, this initiative raises the bar for caddie education and formalizes a direct pathway into professional golf.
“This program represents a major step forward in workforce development for the golf industry,” said Dan Gerger, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at NC State University. “We are proud to help create a program that will shape the future of professional caddying and open new doors for those looking to establish a career in golf.”
For more information and program details, visit: https://bit.ly/3YdKR1o
Program and Instructor Links:
Sunday 16 - Introduction and Fundamentals
Morning: Classroom Session
Meet the Instructors:
Introduction to the Program
Overview of Professional Caddying Fundamentals
Understanding a Week on the PGA Tour
Fundamentals of Yardage Book Usage
Afternoon: On-Course Session
Walking the Course with Yardage Book Instruction
Monday 17 - On-Course Training, Green Reading
Morning: On-Course Session
Aim Point and Green Reading Techniques
Afternoon: On-Course Session
Enhanced Yardage Book Usage with a Player (9 Holes)
Tues 18 - Rules, Course Setup, Agronomy & Environmental Impact
Morning: Classroom Session
Understanding Golf Rules & Tour Course Setup Insights
Grass Types and Geographical Playing Conditions
Environmental Impact on Course and Ball Distances
Afternoon: On-Course Session
Application of Morning Learnings
Wed 19 - Technology and Data
Morning: Classroom Session
Analytics and Data in Caddying
Observing Player Teaching Methods
Afternoon: Classroom Session
CPR Training
Thurs 20 - Professional Opportunities, Team Comms & Management
Morning: Driving Range/Classroom Session
Usage of Trackman & GC Quad Technology
Discussion on Professional Opportunities
Effective Communication within the Team
Crowd Management Strategies
Afternoon: On-Course Session
Practical Application of Morning Learnings, caddying 9 holes/ player
Frid 21 - Theoretical Breakdown and TPC Ponte Vedra Play
Morning: Classroom Session
Hole-by-Hole Overview of TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra
Afternoon: On-Course Session
Practical Implementation of Morning Learnings
Sat 22 - Wellness, Summary, Certificate Presentation
Morning: Classroom Session
Managing Pressure and Personal Wellness
Physical Training and Stretching Techniques
Program Summary
Certificate Presentation & Group Photograph
