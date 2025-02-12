First University-Certified Professional Caddie Program Begins Feb 16, Setting Gold Standard for Tournament-Level Caddies

PCC Logo Professional Caddie Certification Instructor Grant Berry Player and Caddie on Lonnie Poole Golf Course

A landmark moment in professional golf is set to unfold as the first university-certified Professional Caddie Program debuts at North Carolina State Uni.

Graduates of this program will be fully prepared to step onto the tournament stage with the skills and knowledge required to thrive at the highest levels.” — Mike Hicks, Professional Caddie & Course Co-Founder

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A landmark moment in professional golf is set to unfold next Sunday as the first-ever university-certified Professional Caddie Certification Program debuts at Lonnie Poole Golf Course at North Carolina State University. This groundbreaking initiative is convened by Tour Caddie Collective and NC State Continuing and Lifelong Education, with support from the Association of Professional Tour Caddies (APTC) and the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).Designed to elevate professional caddying to new heights, this program establishes the gold standard for entry-level caddies seeking careers at the tournament, country club, and resort levels. Participants will receive elite instruction in essential disciplines, including rules, statistics, psychology, physiotherapy, advanced course management, green reading, and the latest in golf technology.In an industry first, attendees will gain hands-on experience working alongside the NC State University Golf Team, allowing them to apply their skills in real-world, on-course scenarios—an invaluable component of the program.World-Class Instructor Lineup:• Todd Satterfield – USGA & PGA TOUR Rules Official, with officiating experience at The Masters, U.S. Open, and other top championships• Austin Powell – PGA TOUR Statistician• Josh Nichols – Golf/Sports Psychologist• Justin Blazer – AimPoint and Green Reading Expert• Digby Watt, MPT, MTC, CSCS, CGFI – Tour Physiotherapist• Grant Berry, Mike Hicks and Heath Holt – Veteran Tour Caddies with multiple Major, Ryder Cup, Presidents Cup and Championship credentialsParticipants will also receive specialized training in AimPoint, green reading, GC Quad and TrackMan systems, course and player management strategies, and even CPR training, equipping them with the tools needed to succeed at the highest levels of the game.A Game-Changer for the Caddie Profession“This program is a game-changer for professional caddies,” said Grant Berry, Principal of Tour Caddie Collective and a professional golf caddie for over 40 years. “By combining expert-led instruction with university certification and on-course training with the NCSU Golf Team, we’re setting a new industry benchmark for caddie education and career development.”Mike Hicks, program instructor and co-founder, added:“Graduates of this program will be fully prepared to step onto the tournament stage with the skills and knowledge required to thrive at the highest levels.” Hicks is best known for caddying Payne Stewart to his iconic 1999 U.S. Open victory, and he sees this program as a way to elevate the profession for future generations.As the first university-certified professional caddie program, this initiative raises the bar for caddie education and formalizes a direct pathway into professional golf.“This program represents a major step forward in workforce development for the golf industry,” said Dan Gerger, Director of Continuing and Professional Education at NC State University. “We are proud to help create a program that will shape the future of professional caddying and open new doors for those looking to establish a career in golf.”For more information and program details, visit: https://bit.ly/3YdKR1o Program and Instructor Links:Sunday 16 - Introduction and FundamentalsMorning: Classroom SessionMeet the Instructors:Introduction to the ProgramOverview of Professional Caddying FundamentalsUnderstanding a Week on the PGA TourFundamentals of Yardage Book UsageAfternoon: On-Course SessionWalking the Course with Yardage Book InstructionMonday 17 - On-Course Training, Green ReadingMorning: On-Course SessionAim Point and Green Reading TechniquesAfternoon: On-Course SessionEnhanced Yardage Book Usage with a Player (9 Holes)Tues 18 - Rules, Course Setup, Agronomy & Environmental ImpactMorning: Classroom SessionUnderstanding Golf Rules & Tour Course Setup InsightsGrass Types and Geographical Playing ConditionsEnvironmental Impact on Course and Ball DistancesAfternoon: On-Course SessionApplication of Morning LearningsWed 19 - Technology and DataMorning: Classroom SessionAnalytics and Data in CaddyingObserving Player Teaching MethodsAfternoon: Classroom SessionCPR TrainingThurs 20 - Professional Opportunities, Team Comms & ManagementMorning: Driving Range/Classroom SessionUsage of Trackman & GC Quad TechnologyDiscussion on Professional OpportunitiesEffective Communication within the TeamCrowd Management StrategiesAfternoon: On-Course SessionPractical Application of Morning Learnings, caddying 9 holes/ playerFrid 21 - Theoretical Breakdown and TPC Ponte Vedra PlayMorning: Classroom SessionHole-by-Hole Overview of TPC Sawgrass at Ponte VedraAfternoon: On-Course SessionPractical Implementation of Morning LearningsSat 22 - Wellness, Summary, Certificate PresentationMorning: Classroom SessionManaging Pressure and Personal WellnessPhysical Training and Stretching TechniquesProgram SummaryCertificate Presentation & Group Photograph

Course Instructors Mike Hicks and Grant Berry

