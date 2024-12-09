Mississippi River boat accident victims identified
BELLEVUE - On Sunday, December 8th, at approximately 11 a.m., a boat with three occupants capsized below Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue on the Mississippi River. The victims were fishing in a restricted area directly beneath the dam when their boat overturned.
Despite lifesaving measures all occupants drowned. The incident continues to be investigated.
The victims are identified as:
- Mitchell Thomson, 30, Stanwood, Iowa
- Nicholas Thomson, 40, Tipton, Iowa
- Kirk Stout Sr, 61, Marion, Iowa
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.