Mississippi River boat accident victims identified

BELLEVUE - On Sunday, December 8th, at approximately 11 a.m., a boat with three occupants capsized below Lock and Dam No. 12 in Bellevue on the Mississippi River. The victims were fishing in a restricted area directly beneath the dam when their boat overturned.

Despite lifesaving measures all occupants drowned. The incident continues to be investigated.

The victims are identified as: 

  • Mitchell Thomson, 30, Stanwood, Iowa
  • Nicholas Thomson, 40, Tipton, Iowa
  • Kirk Stout Sr, 61, Marion, Iowa

