Billy Morrison Teams Up with Cypress Hill and DMC for 'Phenomenon' and 'Just Like a Movie' Double Release

PHENOMENON Just Like a Movie

A genre-defying collaboration that unites legendary voices, proving the timeless power of music

Working with DMC & Cypress Hill has been a dream come true. They’re not just friends but legends who shaped hip-hop. Their energy made these songs unforgettable, breaking barriers with timeless music.” — Billy Morrison

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rock guitar legend Billy Morrison is set to make waves with two electrifying releases featuring hip-hop’s most iconic voices. On December 13, 2024, Morrison drops “Phenomenon”, his hard-hitting single and video collaboration with rap pioneers Cypress Hill, alongside the video release for “Just Like a Movie”, his explosive track from The Morrison Project—a bold fusion of rock and hip-hop that celebrates the power of legendary artistry, featuring the legendary rapper DMC of Run-DMC.

“Phenomenon” highlights Morrison’s longtime friendship and creative bond with Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Sen Dog. Recorded in Cypress Hill’s studio, the track blends Morrison’s signature guitar riffs with the unmistakable vocal power of the rap legends. The accompanying video takes it up a notch, featuring lasers, bouncing low riders, and the gritty West Coast energy that Cypress Hill is known for.

"When I got the call from Billy I was excited about this collaboration! We’ve known each other for many years, shared many stages and we built up a friendship and chemistry throughout the years. So when the call came, I was in! It was killer being able to work on this project and we are stoked with how the track and the video came out," says B-REAL of Cypress Hill.

Meanwhile, Morrison’s video for “Just Like a Movie” captures the magic of his collaboration with DMC, a founding figure of hip hop and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Shot on the streets of Brooklyn, the video brings the track to life with its raw, cinematic visuals, paying homage to hip-hop’s roots and Morrison’s genre-blurring vision.

"Collaborating with Billy has been a very motivating experience. I’ve performed with him many times and he’s a great musician, musical director, and teacher. I was a little nervous when he asked me to be on a song for his new album", says DMC.

Fans of both rock and hip-hop can expect nothing but the best from these two releases. With Morrison’s unparalleled talent and the iconic voices of Cypress Hill and DMC, “Phenomenon” and “Just Like a Movie” are sure to make waves in the music industry. So mark your calendars for December 13, 2024, and get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of rock and rap. “Phenomenon” and “Just Like a Movie” are available now on all major streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more updates and be sure to follow Morrison on social media for behind-the-scenes looks and exclusive content.

About Billy Morrison

Billy Morrison, known for his work with Billy Idol and The Cult, is a celebrated guitarist and songwriter renowned for projects that continually defy genre norms. His recent collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne and Steve Stevens, “Crack Cocaine,” soared to #1 on the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, further solidifying his place as a powerhouse in the rock world. The Morrison Project is a testament to his collaborative spirit and fearless commitment to creating boundary-breaking music that unites artists and genres in bold, unexpected ways.

PHENOMENON

