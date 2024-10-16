Christine Marie Releases New Single 'Pink Ribbon in the Sky' – A Tribute to Her Mother’s Battle with Breast Cancer

Pink Ribbon in the Sky Christine Marie and Mom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Marie, a talented 12-year-old artist blending Hip-Hop, R&B, and Spanish music, has released her newest single, “Pink Ribbon in the Sky,” now available on all major streaming platforms. The deeply personal track honors her mother, who has been bravely battling breast cancer, and carries a message of hope, strength, and resilience.

Christine Marie’s musical journey began before her 11th birthday, quickly gaining attention with multiple offers and setting the stage for her debut album, I’m the Future of Hip-Hop. However, her rising career took an unexpected pause when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“My world stopped,” Christine shares. “I didn’t want to do music or anything else. All I could think about was my mom and how scared I was of losing her.”

Encouraged by her mother’s strength, Christine found her way back to music. “She told me that seeing me on stage and working with my dad brought her joy,” Christine recalls. Inspired by her mother’s encouragement, Christine returned to performing—choosing shows over long-term commitments to stay close to her family during this challenging time.

With early detection, her mother’s prognosis was favorable, and she is now preparing for reconstructive surgery later this month. In honor of her mother’s journey and in solidarity with everyone impacted by cancer, Christine co-wrote “Pink Ribbon in the Sky” with her father. The song reflects their shared experience and serves as an anthem of love, hope, and perseverance.

“This song is about hope,” Christine explains. “We were lucky to catch it early, and I want to remind everyone how important it is to get routine breast exams. I hope this song brings comfort and love to anyone going through a tough time.”

“Pink Ribbon in the Sky” is now available across all streaming platforms. Christine Marie invites listeners to join her in supporting the fight against breast cancer and spreading awareness through her music.

ABOUT CHRISTINE MARIE

At just 12 years old, Christine Marie is making waves in the music world with her signature fusion of Hip-Hop, R&B, and Spanish influences. Christine's unique voice and fearless approach to storytelling have set her apart as a rising artist to watch. Since launching her music career just before her 11th birthday, Christine has captivated audiences and drawn comparisons to some of today’s most talented young artists.

Her journey hasn’t come without challenges. Christine's budding career was momentarily paused when her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer—a life-changing experience that deeply shaped both Christine’s outlook and her music. “Everything stopped for me,” Christine says. “All I could think about was my mom and the fear of losing her.”

Despite the challenges, it was Christine’s mother who urged her to continue performing. “Seeing me on stage and working with my dad made her happier than anything,” Christine recalls. With that encouragement, Christine found the strength to return to her passion, choosing performances that allowed her to remain close to her family during this difficult time.

Out of this experience came “Pink Ribbon in the Sky”, Christine’s newest single, which is a deeply personal tribute to her mother and all those affected by cancer. The song, co-written with her father, carries a powerful message of hope, love, and resilience. Christine hopes it will inspire others to seek routine breast exams and offer comfort to anyone facing hardship.

With a growing fan base and more exciting projects on the horizon, Christine Marie is undoubtedly a star in the making. Her journey of strength, authenticity, and talent reflects the bright future ahead of her. As she continues to make her mark in the music industry, Christine’s voice will inspire, uplift, and remind listeners of the power of love and hope.

