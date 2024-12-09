The Process of Braces Simplified at Exeter Smiles in Allentown

Exeter Smiles in Allentown provides comprehensive and affordable braces treatment for only $3,995.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Exeter Smiles in Allentown, patients seeking straighter teeth can experience an affordable and straightforward process of braces. For over a decade, Exeter Smiles has helped patients in the Lehigh Valley achieve their dream smiles, making orthodontic care accessible and stress-free.

The process of braces involves a detailed examination and personalized treatment plan. At Exeter Smiles, advanced AI technology ensures brackets are precisely bonded to teeth for optimal results. The all-inclusive price of $3,995 covers x-rays, retainers, adjustments, and repairs, ensuring no hidden fees for patients. Invisalign is also available for those seeking a discreet alternative to traditional braces.

“Braces are a tried-and-true method for creating beautiful, lasting smiles,” says Dr. Joel Silman, dentist at Exeter Smiles. “Our team takes pride in guiding patients through every step of the process, ensuring comfort and confidence along the way.”

Exeter Smiles also recognizes the growing demand for orthodontic care in the Lehigh Valley braces community. Whether patients choose traditional braces or Invisalign, Exeter Smiles is committed to providing personalized care that fits their lifestyle and budget.

Patients interested in learning more about the process of braces or scheduling a free consultation can visit https://exeter-smiles.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Smiles: For several years, Exeter Smiles has offered teen and adult patients throughout Pennsylvania braces for as low as $3,995, as well as Invisalign treatments. The team of dental professionals remains dedicated to providing high-quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at https://exeter-smiles.com/.

