Neuromatch Appoints Dr. Bradley Roberts as New Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Bradley Roberts, CEO, Neuromatch

Neuromatch welcomes new CEO Bradley Roberts to manage and build on the organization's multi-million dollar budget and lead in its next phase of growth.

MA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuromatch is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Bradley Roberts as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2025.

Bradley brings a wealth of experience in scientific research and strategy to lead Neuromatch into its next phase of growth and impact. Bradley holds a PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Oxford, where he subsequently held a Junior Research Fellowship at St John’s College. More recently, he has held roles at the global charitable foundation, Wellcome and the UK Dementia Research Institute, where he shaped impactful research and global funding initiatives that have transformed the field.

Bradley has spearheaded programs that support the career development of early-career researchers and initiatives to democratize global access to research and training. His commitment to creating equitable opportunities for researchers from underrepresented backgrounds has been pivotal to driving forward a more inclusive and collaborative research landscape.

On his appointment, Bradley shared, “I am honored to join the Neuromatch team! Neuromatch’s commitment to fostering equitable opportunities in the computational sciences deeply resonates with me. I am excited to collaborate with this talented team, engage with our vibrant community of volunteers, and work alongside Neuromatch’s generous partners to advance our shared vision of a collaborative, globally inclusive, computational science community.”

Bradley succeeds current CEO Nick Halper, who has guided the organization through a period of exceptional growth over the past several years, helping to develop new impactful programmes and build ever-stronger connections with the global computational science community. Nick, outgoing CEO, said, “Bradley’s appointment is a milestone moment for Neuromatch. He brings unparalleled expertise, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to equity and accessibility. I am confident he will lead Neuromatch to even greater heights.”

As CEO, Bradley will manage and build on Neuromatch’s multi-million dollar budget and lead the organization in its next phase of growth and impact. Bradley’s appointment represents Neuromatch’s ongoing commitment to democratizing collaboration and training in the computational sciences globally. The Neuromatch Board of Directors looks forward to the transformative impact he will bring.

Megan Peters, Neuromatch’s Board Chair and President, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Bradley as our new CEO. His vision for Neuromatch’s next chapter is truly exciting, and I am confident that our broader community—within Neuromatch and around the world—will greatly benefit from his leadership. Together, we are poised to achieve incredible things!”

In preparation for this transition, Bradley has been working closely with Nick Halper, Megan Peters, Courtney Dean, and the broader Neuromatch leadership team to develop both immediate and long-term strategies, focusing on expanding Neuromatch’s global reach, fostering sustainable growth, and advancing equity and inclusion across all initiatives.

You can connect with Bradley and learn more about his background on LinkedIn. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Kenya Moses (Neuromatch Marketing Manager) at kenya.moses@neuromatch.io.

