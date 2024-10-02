Neuromatch Joins Wellcome to Launch Global Community MEXA, Intersecting Mental Health and Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Neuromatch today announced that it has joined global charitable foundation Wellcome in the building of a new global community in mental health and AI.

REMOTE, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuromatch, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to accelerate scientific innovation by facilitating inclusive, collaborative, and global participation in the computational sciences, today announced that it has joined global charitable foundation Wellcome in the building of a new global community that intersects mental health and artificial intelligence - MEXA.

Supporting science to solve urgent health challenges for a healthier future for all, MEXA will align with Wellcome's work in mental health, which aims to drive a step change in early intervention for anxiety, depression and psychosis.

MEXA is a global online community where people with diverse skills and backgrounds can collaborate on research at the intersection of mental health and artificial intelligence. Live online events held on the platform will allow community members to build connections, collaborate, and deepen their understanding of mental health and artificial intelligence. In addition, community members will gain access to exclusive funding opportunities made available through the MEXA platform.

Events: Focused on inspiration, education, and collaboration.

Inspiration: Hear from experts and get excited about the future of the field. Participate in interactive brainstorming sessions.

Education: Based on community needs, curated educational seminars to fill gaps in skills and knowledge.

Collaboration: Participate in hack-a-thons with the new peers met from around the world and create real solutions for real problems.

Build Connections: Using Neuromatch's Matching Algorithm, be matched multiple times with people in the community who you will collaborate well with based on shared research interests and complementary expertise.

Learn from Each Other: Use our online forum to continue the conversation and engage in discussion with fellow community members.

“At Neuromatch we excel at building inclusive, international, online communities", stated Neuromatch Program Director, Courtney Dean. "We are so excited to partner with Wellcome to create a vibrant community at the intersection of mental health and AI. We know we build better solutions when more people are involved, we are eager to see collaboration across borders and disciplines in this emerging field.”

As a member of MEXA, participants will experience a vibrant space to come together and work to advance the field of mental health and AI.

“MEXA offers a really exciting solution: a curated way to discover and link up with the most relevant people around the world given your interests, background, and goals so we can all build creative and impactful solutions together", shared Neuromatch President and Chair of the Board of Directors, Megan Peters.

MEXA encourages professionals in the mental health and artificial intelligence fields to join its growing community. Becoming a member is simple, and the official launch event, the Inspiration: Kick-Off Panel, will take place on October 15 and 16, 2024. To learn more and become part of this exciting initiative, visit www.mexa.app.

###

About Neuromatch and Wellcome

Neuromatch is a nonprofit whose mission is to accelerate scientific innovation by facilitating inclusive, collaborative, and global participation in the computational sciences.

Wellcome is a global charitable foundation. Wellcome supports science to solve urgent health challenges for a healthier future for everyone. This project is a part of Wellcome's mental health programme, which aims to drive a step change in early intervention for anxiety, depression and psychosis.

