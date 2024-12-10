SplashBI Expands to the Middle East and Africa Region with New Dubai Office

SplashBI Expands to MEA with Dubai Office, Accelerating AI-Driven Solutions and Digital Transformation for Regional Businesses.

The business-friendly policies and forward-thinking vision set out by the leaders of the region create an ideal environment for innovation and collaboration.” — Naveen Miglani, CEO, Co-Founder SplashBI

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SplashBI , a leading unified reporting and analytics platform, today announced the opening of its new office in Dubai. This marks a significant step in the company’s expansion into the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. With an already established base of customers in the MEA, this move underscores SplashBI’s commitment to strengthening its presence and deepening relationships with companies across the region.The new Dubai office will serve as the hub for SplashBI’s regional operations. It will focus on driving sales, leading digital transformation initiatives, and supporting AI-driven solutions tailored to the needs of MEA businesses. By expanding into this fast-growing region, SplashBI aims to bring its cutting-edge solutions closer to existing and prospective customers.Naveen Miglani, SplashBI Co-founder & CEO, said, “We are excited to expand into the Middle East and Africa region at a time when its economies are experiencing remarkable growth. The business-friendly policies and forward-thinking vision set out by the leaders of the region create an ideal environment for innovation and collaboration. Our new office in Dubai allows us to serve our customers and partners better while contributing to the region’s digital transformation and AI journey.”This move reflects SplashBI’s strategic intent to grow its partner ecosystem in the MEA region by leveraging strong local teams and deepening existing customer relationships. The company is poised to foster collaborative growth and build strategic alliances that align with the ambitious vision for development across the Middle East and Africa.About SplashBI:SplashBI delivers rapid time to value with its unified reporting and analytics platform, providing insights in weeks, not months. SplashBI enables self-service reporting with pre-built analytics, seamless integration, and a user-friendly interface. It brings all data into one platform, empowering businesses to make fast, informed decisions across the enterprise.Let your data help drive your business.

