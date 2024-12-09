GlobalTech Subsea and Mako Industries: Solving Deepwater Challenges with Innovative MUX Connectors & PBOF Cable Systems

"We understand that reliability is non-negotiable in deepwater operations."

SUGARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalTech Subsea, now part of Mako Industries , is leading the charge in addressing the most pressing challenges in deepwater oil and gas operations with their state-of-the-art MUX connectors and pressure-balanced oil-filled (PBOF) cable systems.These critical components ensure the safety, efficiency, and reliability of blowout preventer (BOP) stacks in harsh subsea environments.Meeting the Challenges of Deepwater OperationsDeepwater drilling presents unique challenges, including extreme pressures, corrosive conditions, and fluctuating temperatures that can compromise the integrity of equipment. MUX connectors and PBOF cable systems are vital to transmitting power and data, but their complexity and the demanding environment often lead to operational disruptions and extended project timelines.“At Mako Industries, we understand that reliability is non-negotiable in deepwater operations,” said Dan Gaspard, VP Operations. “By integrating GlobalTech Subsea’s expertise and Mako’s service first approach, we’re providing solutions that address these challenges head-on, offering enhanced performance, faster lead times, and superior support.”Innovative Solutions That Set a New StandardGlobalTech Subsea and Mako Industries’ MUX connectors and PBOF cable systems are designed to:• Withstand Harsh Conditions: Engineered with corrosion-resistant materials and advanced sealing technologies to ensure stability under high pressure and temperature fluctuations.• Ensure Reliability: Rigorous testing (API17D) and quality control processes guarantee consistent performance in the most demanding conditions.• Accelerate Lead Times: Streamlined manufacturing and supply chain processes enable some of the fastest delivery times in the subsea industry.• Simplify Installation and Maintenance: User-friendly designs and comprehensive support ensure efficient integration and service.A New Era of Subsea InnovationThe recent acquisition of GlobalTech Subsea by Mako Industries marks a significant milestone, combining decades of experience with a commitment to innovation. The partnership positions Mako Industries as a leading provider of MUX connectors and PBOF cable systems with an unmatched value proposition.“This acquisition allows us to elevate our capabilities and better serve our customers,” said Michelle Costanzi, Product Manager. “Our goal is to deliver solutions that not only overcome the challenges of deepwater operations but set new benchmarks for performance and service in the subsea space.”About Mako IndustriesMako Industries specializes in providing innovative solutions and services for the offshore oil and gas sector. With expertise in subsea technology and a focus on customer-centric approaches, Mako delivers reliable, high-quality systems designed for the most demanding environments.For more information about Mako Industries and their MUX connectors and PBOF cable systems, visit www.makoind.com or contact: Dan Gaspard.Media ContactPratik PatelEmail: marketing@makoind.com

