Mako Industries Announces Acquisition of GlobalTech Subsea, Expanding Capabilities in Deepwater Drilling Services

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mako Industries, a leading provider of services to the energy, telecom, and commercial markets, is proud to announce the acquisition of GlobalTech Subsea, a niche manufacturer of pressure-balanced oil-filled (PBOF) cables and connectors for deepwater drilling contractors. This acquisition enhances Mako's ability to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for hydraulic, electrical, and communication systems on blowout preventers (BOPs), further strengthening its service offering to the offshore drilling industry.In addition to its PBOF cables , GlobalTech Subsea's product line includes FCR, CCP and MUX (Multiplex) connectors, which are widely used in subsea applications, including pressure-temperature transmitters, flowmeters, and inclinometers. With over 10 years of operating experience and a proven track record of zero downtime, GlobalTech Subsea is recognized as one of the most reliable manufacturers in the industry."We are excited to have GlobalTech Subsea product and service portfolio added to Mako's Industrial group," said Dan Gaspard, VP of Operations at Mako Industries. "This will allow us to bring more value to our customers by significantly reducing lead times, increasing reliability, and providing 24-hour support. It's a big win for everyone involved.""This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Mako Industries' growth strategy," said Mark Provine, CEO of Mako Industries. "By bringing GlobalTech Subsea's expertise and high-quality product line into Mako, we are now positioned to offer a complete, integrated solution for subsea drilling systems. This allows us to meet our customers' needs with greater efficiency, while maintaining the exceptional reliability that both companies are known for."The acquisition of GlobalTech Subsea supports Mako Industries' commitment to innovation and operational excellence, enabling the company to deliver advanced solutions to offshore drilling contractors worldwide. The combined product offerings will streamline the supply chain for BOP and associated control systems, reducing lead times and providing seamless customer experience.About Mako IndustriesMako Industries is a leading provider of specialized services to the energy, telecom, and commercial sectors, focusing on delivering high-quality, innovative solutions for critical infrastructure. The company has extensive expertise in subsea equipment, fabrication, and technical services, supporting drilling contractors globally.About GlobalTech SubseaGlobalTech Subsea is a niche manufacturer specializing in PBOF cables and connectors, with over 10 years of experience in subsea applications. Their product line includes FCR, CCP, and MUX connectors used in deepwater-subsea applications. Known for their reliability and innovation, Global Tech Subsea is a trusted partner to the offshore drilling industry.For more information, please visit www.makoind.com or contact Dan Gaspard.

