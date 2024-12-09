The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality Begins Redesignation Process

By Kimberly Mazza

PINEDALE – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Air Quality Division (AQD) recently held a public meeting in Pinedale, Wyoming to discuss the process to officially redesignate the Upper Green River Basin (UGRB) to Attainment status for meeting the 2008 Ozone National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

In 2012, the UGRB was designated by the EPA as a Nonattainment Area (NAA) for the 2008 Ozone NAAQS due to exceedances that occurred in previous years.

The AQD developed enforceable reductions to meet the 2008 Ozone NAAQS and move the Basin back into attainment. Through collaboration with many stakeholders in the Basin, including industry and citizens, the DEQ was able to demonstrate that the enforceable reductions were working. As a result, in 2016, the EPA issued a Determination of Attainment confirming that the UGRB met the 2008 NAAQS of 75ppb for three consecutive years.

The next step for redesignation is developing a 20-year maintenance plan. The maintenance plan ensures continued compliance and includes contingency measures for potential issues. The plan projects future emissions for the next 10 years. At the eight-year mark, the second 10-year plan will be due.

The AQD has designated a special website (UGRBozone.org) to keep the public informed and to provide an opportunity for input to inform Wyoming DEQ’s planning process. The public is encouraged to visit UGRBozone.org for links to submit their input and sign up for updates on the process.