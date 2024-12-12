Rick and Lisa Mantei Partner with Toys for Tots to Spread Holiday Cheer

Rick and Lisa Mantei partner with Toys for Tots, donating and assembling bikes to bring joy to children in need this holiday season.

Being able to work alongside Toys for Tots to bring smiles to children’s faces is truly special.” — Rick Mantei

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick and Lisa Mantei demonstrated their continued dedication to giving back this Saturday by supporting the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation in Columbia. The Manteis generously donated bikes to the program and rolled up their sleeves to assemble several on-site, ensuring they’ll be ready to brighten the holidays for children in need.With a strong connection to military-backed organizations like Toys for Tots, the Mantei family has a long-standing tradition of community involvement and philanthropy. Their hands-on approach reflects a commitment to making a tangible impact, especially during the holiday season.“The joy of giving is something our family values deeply,” said Rick Mantei . “Being able to work alongside Toys for Tots to bring smiles to children’s faces is truly special.”Rick and Lisa Mantei’s philanthropic efforts extend across numerous causes, including military support and community-driven initiatives. To learn more about their charitable work, visit https://manteicharitablefund.com/. About Toys for Tots:The U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation is dedicated to delivering hope and holiday gifts to children in need across the country. Learn more at https://www.toysfortots.org/ About Rick and Lisa Mantei:Rick and Lisa Mantei are passionate community advocates dedicated to supporting philanthropic initiatives, particularly those with ties to military and family-focused causes. Their work embodies a commitment to giving back and creating lasting change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.