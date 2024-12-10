Rick Mantei Brings Holiday Cheer to Epworth Children’s Home and Announces 2025 Partnership

Rick Mantei donates to Epworth Children’s Home and launches a 2025 partnership, offering plane rides for $500+ donations to support their mission.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Mantei spread holiday joy this season with a generous donation to Epworth Children’s Home, providing over $800 in toys and $1,000 in Walmart gift cards to benefit the children currently in Epworth’s care.Rick was joined by his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Scarlett, in presenting the donation alongside Epworth’s volunteer coordinator, Sydney Keller. The contributions will help ensure a brighter holiday season for those served by the organization.In addition to the holiday gifts, Rick Mantei is excited to announce a year-long partnership with Epworth Children’s Home for 2025. As part of his ongoing commitment to supporting children and families in need, Epworth will be hosted at each of Rick’s flying events throughout the year.The organization will have a dedicated booth at each event to provide information, raise awareness, and accept donations.To encourage further support, Rick is offering a unique opportunity: anyone who donates $500 or more to Epworth Children’s Home will receive a private plane ride in his PT-17 Stearman Biplane, which Rick regularly uses for community outreach.This initiative combines Rick’s passion for aviation with his dedication to philanthropy, aiming to uplift Epworth’s mission of serving children and families across South Carolina.“I’m honored to support Epworth Children’s Home, an organization that does incredible work for children in need,” said Rick Mantei. “I’m excited for this partnership in 2025 and look forward to seeing the community come together to make a difference.”About Rick ManteiRick Mantei is a veteran, pilot, and dedicated community advocate with a passion for giving back. Through his charitable initiatives, Rick supports numerous organizations that make a meaningful impact on children, families, and underserved communities. Learn more about Rick and his involvement at https://rickmantei.com/. About Epworth Children’s HomeEpworth Children’s Home provides support, care, and resources for children and families across South Carolina. Their mission is to help children grow, thrive, and find stability in a nurturing environment. For more information, visit epworthchildrenshome.org.

