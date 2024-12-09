Closure Scheduled on County Highway 20 (176th Street) for Bridge Replacement Project Near Watertown

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Contact:

Parker Riddle, Project Engineer, 605-882-5166

WATERTOWN, S.D. – On Monday Dec. 9, 2024, a bridge replacement project over the Big Sioux River near Watertown is scheduled to begin on County Highway 20. County Highway 20 (176th Street) will be closed to traffic from 457th Avenue to 458th Avenue. This closure is anticipated to be in place until May 2025. Motorists should plan to use an alternate route. This project is part of the federal Bridge Replacement Grant program.

Grangaard Construction Inc., of Watertown, SD is the prime contractor on this $2.4 million project.

