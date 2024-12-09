Shapiro Administration Accepting Funding Applications to Help Organizations Attract Visitors and Promote Overnight Tourism Stays in Pennsylvania

The Marketing to Attract Tourists program will invest $6 million to entice more people to experience Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2024-2025 bipartisan budget includes $15 million to support tourism, which generates $76 billion and supports more than 486,000 jobs a year in the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Deputy Secretary of Tourism Anne Ryan announced that applications are being accepted for the Marketing to Attract Tourists Program, which is investing $6 million to promote overnight tourism stays and attract international, national, and regional visitors to enjoy Pennsylvania’s renowned historical sites, main streets and small towns, world-class restaurants and bars, thrilling outdoor recreation, and top tier events and sports.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s bipartisan 2024-25 budget includes a $15 million investment in tourism marketing to attract more visitors, boost the Commonwealth’s economy, and support good-paying jobs — building on the Governor’s launch of the Great American Getaway brand, designed to encourage the tens of millions of people within a few hours’ drive to visit Pennsylvania.

“Tourism generates over $76 billion a year for Pennsylvania’s economy and supports more than 486,000 jobs,” said DCED Deputy Secretary of Tourism Ryan. “The Shapiro Administration recognizes that tourism benefits nearly every corner of our Commonwealth. The Marketing to Attract Tourists Program will create demand for new visitor experiences, destinations, and events that in turn will give Pennsylvanians more opportunities to pursue their passion, support their families, and thrive.”

The Marketing to Attract Tourists Program is open to organizations looking to provide a new visitor experience to a tourist region, destination, or attraction. The application can be found online.

Applications can be made for awards in three program areas:

The Great American Getaway Co-Op: open to destination marketing organizations and tourism-related businesses who partner to develop an outdoor, culinary, historical/cultural, or urban travel experience that will inspire visitors to discover Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway.

open to destination marketing organizations and tourism-related businesses who partner to develop an outdoor, culinary, historical/cultural, or urban travel experience that will inspire visitors to discover Pennsylvania: The Great American Getaway. Secure More in Sports: open to entities which attract and secure new consumer, league, youth, amateur or professional sporting events to Pennsylvania that will result in a large influx of visitors who will stay for two or more nights. Grants can be used for marketing and sales outreach, bid fees, rights, and other expenses associated with the ability to pitch and win a bid.

open to entities which attract and secure new consumer, league, youth, amateur or professional sporting events to Pennsylvania that will result in a large influx of visitors who will stay for two or more nights. Grants can be used for marketing and sales outreach, bid fees, rights, and other expenses associated with the ability to pitch and win a bid. Big Stage Events: open to entities that attract big stage events such as major concerts, conventions and conferences to Pennsylvania which will result in a large influx of attendees that will visit for three or more overnight stays. Grants can be used for rental costs, shuttles, marketing, receptions, speakers, production, and other costs.

Pennsylvania is a premier weekend getaway destination within close driving proximity to major hubs along the East Coast including New York City, Baltimore, and Washington DC. The Commonwealth’s countless attractions – from verdant state parks, to bustling cities with vibrant arts scenes and world-class dining – can all be experienced in a single weekend by the nearly 73 million people who live within a four-hour drive of thousands of Pennsylvania getaways and experiences.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses — all while improving residents’ quality of life.

Read more about Pennsylvania’s first Economic Development Strategy in 20 years and how Governor Shapiro’s budget will create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

