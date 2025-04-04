Leading the Way in Innovation: Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $2.8 Million to Advance Manufacturing Innovation in Pennsylvania

The funding awarded today through the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program will support 42 student research projects to advance manufacturing innovation in key industries across the Commonwealth. Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget calls for investments in innovation to increase our competitiveness and further position the Commonwealth as a leader in job creation and economic development.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced more than $2.8 million in grants through the Manufacturing PA Innovation Program to 42 student research projects across Pennsylvania to help advance manufacturing innovation in several sectors, from AI driven semiconductor manufacturing to upcycling farming waste into biomaterials to 3-D printing of medical devices for pets, and more.

The approved projects are part of Manufacturing PA’s fellowship program, which embeds the Commonwealth’s best and brightest graduate and undergraduate students with local manufacturers to develop new technologies and advance innovation statewide. Universities can apply for up to $70,000 in funding for specific student research projects.

“The Shapiro Administration is laser-focused on advancing Pennsylvania’s innovation economy, and investing in cutting-edge research projects like these is essential to accomplishing that,” said Secretary Siger. “Pennsylvania is home to some of the finest research institutions in the country, and I know the work of the students and projects funded here today will help us continue to be a national leader in manufacturing and innovation.”

Since its inception in 2018, the Manufacturing PA fellowship program has granted over $17.9 million to 738 students across the Commonwealth for 276 total projects, and 202 Pennsylvania companies have benefited from these partnerships. The program is administered by DCED and Carnegie Mellon University.

The 42 projects that received grants today are involved in partnerships with local manufacturing companies and the following 20 Pennsylvania universities:

Bucknell University

Carnegie Mellon University

Drexel University

Gannon University

Lehigh University

Lycoming College

Millersville University of Pennsylvania with Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology

Pennsylvania State University – Berks

Pennsylvania State University – DuBois with Pennsylvania State University – Hazleton

Pennsylvania State University

Robert Morris University

Temple University

Thomas Jefferson University

University of Pittsburgh

Villanova University

Widener University

York College of Pennsylvania with Villanova University

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal calls for more than $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase our competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

Fostering innovation is a key component of Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal, which includes:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

for the new PA Innovation program, including a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation $10 million for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania

for AdvancePA tax credits to create high quality jobs across Pennsylvania $12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

