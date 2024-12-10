Caretech Expands in Central and Northeastern Nebraska with Tricia Bloomquist, Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator

Tricia Bloomquist, Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator

Caretech welcomes Tricia Bloomquist as Community Liaison, expanding rural senior care support in central and northeastern Nebraska.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caretech continues to execute its growth strategy, deepening its commitment to serving rural communities across central and northeastern Nebraska, with the appointment of Tricia Bloomquist as Community Liaison and Resource Coordinator.

Tricia brings eight years of experience in the home care industry, equipping her with a profound understanding of the importance of compassionate care and family support. In her new role, she will focus on fostering meaningful relationships between caregivers, clients, healthcare professionals, and community organizations to enhance the quality of life for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

“I’m so excited to be a part of such an amazing team,” said Tricia. “From the moment the interview process began, I felt connected to everyone I interacted with. Caretech’s culture is incredible—you feel the care and commitment from the staff in every interaction. They truly care about what they do, who they do it for, and the outcomes for each client.”

For 25 years, Caretech has proudly served the entire state of Nebraska, Iowa and most recently expanded into Wyoming, offering care delivery models that allow families and friends to be paid for the care they provide. Caretech’s COO, Kerin Zuger says, “we love the Paid Family Care Program. While we recognize there is no replacement for the love of a family member, we also employ professional care providers who act as an extension of the family and are available to provide support and care when needed.”

“Our clients range from infants to over 100 years old,” said Caretech COO, Kerin Zuger. “The depth of support Caretech provides is extraordinary, and Tricia’s empathy, expertise, and eagerness to connect with underserved communities make her a perfect fit for our mission. She will play a pivotal role in ensuring that families know the resources available to them and receive the personalized solutions they need.”

Tricia is passionate about advocating for clients and their families, ensuring they have access to the resources needed to maintain independence and age in place. She plans to build awareness through education, workshops, community events, and direct outreach, creating authentic connections with individuals and families in rural and underserved areas.

“The most important thing I’ve learned in my career is that people matter,” Tricia emphasized. “Every interaction is with someone facing a challenge, whether caring for a loved one or themselves. Empathy and understanding are key to supporting families during these emotional times.”

Tricia’s role will further Caretech’s mission to educate and serve unserved communities, ensuring quality care is accessible to all. Her life experiences as a wife, mother, and grandmother inform her compassionate approach, highlighting her dedication to nurturing people at every stage of life.

When not working, Tricia enjoys traveling, reading, and spending time with her husband Darin, their four sons, a daughter-in-law, and two granddaughters.

For more information about Caretech and its services in central and northeastern Nebraska, visit https://caretechinc.com/.

About Caretech:

Caretech is a leading provider of home care services in Nebraska, Iowa, and Wyoming, offering comprehensive care options for seniors, and for children and adults living with physical disabilities and traumatic brain injuries. With a deep commitment to serving rural and underserved communities, Caretech delivers compassionate, personalized solutions designed to empower clients and their families to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Caretech is built on the belief that every individual deserves to live with dignity, compassion, and love. Caretech care providers go beyond physical care, creating a sense of belonging, warmth, and hope for those they serve.

If you're looking for more than just a job—a chance to make a lasting impact—reach out to Caretech at https://caretechinc.com/caregiver-program/.

