California invests over $100 million to build safe walking and biking routes in disadvantaged communities

SACRAMENTO – More walking and biking routes are coming to California.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced today the California Transportation Commission awarded $101.2 million to projects across California that increase walking and biking. That brings total funding for walking and biking projects to $2.7 billion during the Newsom Administration.

The 13 projects awarded today contribute to healthier communities, connect neighborhoods, and improve the quality of life for Californians by building comfortable bikeways, improved sidewalks, multi-use paths, safer street crossings, and streetscaping elements. All of the awarded projects are located in or provide a direct benefit to disadvantaged communities, and over half of the projects are parts of designated “Safe Routes to Schools.”

The projects are part of Governor Newsom’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. Find projects building your community at build.ca.gov.