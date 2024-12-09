Submit Release
News Search

There were 900 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,242 in the last 365 days.

California invests over $100 million to build safe walking and biking routes in disadvantaged communities

SACRAMENTO – More walking and biking routes are coming to California.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced today the California Transportation Commission awarded $101.2 million to projects across California that increase walking and biking. That brings total funding for walking and biking projects to $2.7 billion during the Newsom Administration.

The 13 projects awarded today contribute to healthier communities, connect neighborhoods, and improve the quality of life for Californians by building comfortable bikeways, improved sidewalks, multi-use paths, safer street crossings, and streetscaping elements. All of the awarded projects are located in or provide a direct benefit to disadvantaged communities, and over half of the projects are parts of designated “Safe Routes to Schools.”

The projects are part of Governor Newsom’s build more, faster agenda delivering infrastructure upgrades across the state. Find projects building your community at build.ca.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California invests over $100 million to build safe walking and biking routes in disadvantaged communities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more