ViewMind Joins Bio-Hermes-002 Landmark Study in Partnership with Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation

ViewMind Inc., a leader in eye movement technology, announces its participation in the Bio-Hermes-002 study in collaboration with the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation(GAP). The Bio-Hermes-002 study is a comprehensive observational platform designed to evaluate the effectiveness of various blood-based and digital biomarkers in detecting and diagnosing Alzheimer's disease, and to demonstrate correlation with gold standard biomarker and neuroimaging brain assessments.The study aims to enhance diagnostic precision by analyzing biomarkers across a broad spectrum of racial and ethnic groups, focusing on inclusivity to address a long-standing gap in Alzheimer's research. Bio-Hermes-002 is set to include at least 25% of participants from historically underrepresented communities, ensuring the results are relevant and applicable across diverse populations."We welcome ViewMind to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. Eyes are the window to the brain, and we know their ocular assessment technology will enhance Bio-Hermes-002. We expect ViewMind's promising technology to offer the field alternative methods for detecting and diagnosing Alzheimer's disease," said John Dwyer, President of the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation.ViewMind's proprietary technology, ViewMind Atlas™, integrates eye-tracking, artificial intelligence, and Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) to provide functional analysis of brain health. This approach allows for the detection of subtle cognitive changes that may reflect disease progression or measure a patient's response to treatment over time. The inclusion of ViewMind Atlas™ in the Bio-Hermes-002 study provides a unique opportunity to further validate non-invasive methods for early Alzheimer's detection."ViewMind is committed to becoming the leading solution for assessing functional brain health, detecting subtle changes associated with disease progression or treatment. Efforts are actively underway to secure this position. In addition, ViewMind has developed a specialized assessment for Alzheimer's disease. Initial results indicate high sensitivity and specificity to detect asymptomatic stages over 10 years before symptoms and amnestic MCI. This advancement holds the potential to make a significant impact on healthcare. We are excited to participate in the landmark Bio-Hermes-002 study to validate our results," said Mark Edwards, CEO & Co-founder of ViewMind Inc.Data from the study will be securely stored on the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative's AD Workbench, a cloud-based platform for sharing and analyzing Alzheimer's research data. Once the study concludes, this data will be accessible to researchers worldwide, supporting a global effort to improve Alzheimer's diagnostics and treatment strategies.About ViewMind Inc.ViewMind: Brain Health InSight. ViewMind is a company focused on developing advanced solutions for assessing brain health, based on 23 years of scientific research. It integrates validated neuropsychological assessments with cutting-edge eye-tracking technology via a VR headset, enabling precise, non-invasive evaluations of cognitive and functional brain health. ViewMind's assessments are designed to be scalable, repeatable, and independent of cultural or educational background. The data collected from these assessments is analyzed using proprietary algorithms and can be delivered through comprehensive reports or via an API.About the Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation (GAP):The nonprofit Global Alzheimer's Platform Foundation was founded to speed the delivery of Alzheimer's treatments with a commitment to promoting diversity in clinical research, as well as lowering the cost and duration of clinical trials to ensure that no one is left behind. As part of its mission, GAP supports more than 100 clinical research sites worldwide through study start-up and recruitment activities, promoting diversity in research studies, and giving attention to the citizen scientists who make research possible.

