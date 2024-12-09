Oculus Eyecare To Host Exclusive Anne et Valentin Eyewear Pop-Up Event in Seattle

Oculus Eyecare will host a pop-up event for the eyewear brand Anne et Valentin on December 14, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Anne et Valentin offers a range of exclusive frames made with quality materials and exceptional aesthetics.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oculus Eyecare, an optical boutique and optometry practice in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, will host a special pop-up event showcasing the French eyewear brand Anne et Valentin on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time. Attendees will receive $125 off any prescription lenses when they purchase an Anne et Valentin frame during this exclusive event.

Anne et Valentin is celebrated worldwide for their artistic approach to eyewear. Each frame reflects a meticulous balance of craftsmanship, innovation, and individuality. Designed and handcrafted in Toulouse, France, the brand prioritizes quality and originality. Using materials such as high-grade acetates and lightweight titanium, Anne et Valentin frames are engineered for both durability and comfort. Their designs often combine bold colors, playful geometry, and refined finishes, creating pieces that are as much works of art as they are functional eyewear.

This commitment to exceptional quality extends beyond aesthetics. Each frame undergoes a rigorous production process, with skilled artisans ensuring precision and attention to detail at every stage. Anne et Valentin frames are not mass-produced; instead, they are carefully crafted to ensure that every piece meets the highest standards of durability and design. This thoughtful approach allows the brand to create eyewear that aligns with a broad spectrum of personal styles, making their frames a favorite among those who value individuality and self-expression.

The pop-up event will provide attendees with an opportunity to view an expanded collection of Anne et Valentin eyewear, including both classic designs and unique pieces. Oculus Eyecare’s opticians will be present throughout the event to provide consultations and assist visitors in selecting frames that suit their facial features, style preferences, and vision needs.

This event also coincides with the end of the year, a time when many individuals look to use flexible spending accounts (FSAs) or health savings accounts (HSAs) before they expire. As part of the event, attendees will receive $125 off prescription lenses with the purchase of any Anne et Valentin frame. This promotion is designed to help attendees make the most of their remaining health benefits while also exploring a new look for the coming year.

The pop-up will be held at Oculus Eyecare, conveniently located in the heart of Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood. Oculus Eyecare is known for its comprehensive approach to eye care, combining expert vision services with a carefully curated selection of boutique eyewear.

anne et valentin lookbook recoding scene

