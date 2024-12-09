Opening of Primary Health Centre Expands Access to Services in Martensville

CANADA, December 9 - Released on December 9, 2024

Residents of Martensville will soon have expanded access to primary health care services in their community. Patients seeking a provider will be able to visit the Martensville Primary Health Centre for high quality, accessible and comprehensive care.

The health centre is an important addition to patient care in the region and demonstrates the commitment from both the Government of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to increasing health care services in Saskatchewan.

"Opening the Martensville Primary Health Centre is another step in improving access to quality health care for Saskatchewan residents," Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "This nurse practitioner-led clinic will ensure that residents of Martensville and the surrounding area get the care they need in their own community."

Health care services available at the centre will be provided by a team of experienced nurse practitioners qualified to provide the following services:

Provide health assessments to form a diagnosis, propose a treatment plan and collaborate with physicians and other health care professionals;

Independently assess and treat common illnesses and injuries;

Screen, manage and monitor the presence of common illness, chronic disease and stable chronic disease;

Referrals to specialists and other health care providers; and

Order and interpret the results of laboratory tests, X-rays and other diagnostic tests.

"Ensuring Saskatchewan residents receive the best health care as close to home as possible continues to be our top priority," SHA Vice President Integrated Saskatoon Health John Ash said. "The opening of this clinic will now provide residents in Martensville and the surrounding area increased local access to treatment and diagnosis."

This clinic expands the SHA's capacity to deliver team-based collaborative primary health care. The Martensville Primary Health Centre will employ three full-time nurse practitioners and two medical office assistants.

The clinic will open the week of December 9, and will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appointments can be booked by calling the clinic at 306-844-4420, beginning December 9 at 1:00 PM.

